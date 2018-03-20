Marvel-themed lands coming to three Disney parks in 2020

If you can’t get enough of Marvel and you’ve always dreamed of living the superhero experience yourself, you’ll soon have the chance at three Disney theme parks.

On Tuesday, Disney announced that Marvel superhero-themed lands will be coming to Disney California Adventure, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disney in 2020. The lands are being developed in partnership with Marvel Studios and Marvel Themed Entertainment.

At Disney California Adventure, the new Marvel land will open in 2020, building around the already existing Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT, which opened in 2017 to replace the Hollywood Tower of Terror attraction. The land will replace what is currently “a bug’s land” — “It’s Tough to Be a Bug” closed on March 19 and the remainder of the land will close late this summer to allow for construction to begin. Disney describes the land as “a completely immersive Super Hero universe.”

At Disneyland Paris, a Marvel-themed area will be added to Walt Disney Studios Park and will include an attraction where riders will team up with Iron Man and the Avengers. This summer Disneyland Paris is hosting the Marvel Summer of Super Heroes, a new live show featuring superheroes, special effects, and projections.

Hong Kong Disneyland has already started its Marvel-themed expansion plans, which will include a new attraction where riders can team with Ant-Man and The Wasp. This will join the Iron Man Experience, which already opened in 2017.