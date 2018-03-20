Lindsay Lohan is the new spokesperson for Lawyer.com

Lindsay Lohan, star of Mean Girls and The Parent Trap, has a new gig: spokesperson for website Lawyer.com, which connects consumers to attorneys.

“When Lawyer.com first reached out to me, I was confused and a little scared because I thought I was in trouble,” Lohan says in a video for the brand. “But when they asked me to be their spokesperson, I was intrigued.”

The pairing may seem ironic, given Lohan’s history of legal trouble. “Let’s not pretend like I didn’t get [a DUI]…or two or three, or some others.”

In a press statement, Lohan said, “I’m excited to work with Lawyer.com because I know how hard it is to find quality legal help, and this is a great opportunity to help people in need.”

In addition to serving as spokesperson and investor for the legal brand, Lohan’s business ventures include a clothing line, a cosmetics line, and a nightclub in Athens.

Lawyer.com also released a behind-the-scenes video, featuring bloopers and getting-glam moments. Check that out above.