Trey Songz arrested by LAPD for felony domestic violence

Trey Songz was arrested on Monday and charged with felony domestic violence.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department tells PEOPLE that Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, was arrested “today around 6:30 a.m…for 273.5 of the penal code, which is domestic violence.”

“The arrest stems from an incident on Feb. 18 around 2:40 a.m. at a party…the suspect was involved in an altercation with the victim in which he struck the victim,” the spokesperson adds.

TMZ, who first broke the news, reported that the arrest was in relation to Andrea Buera’s claim that Songz beat her and gave her a concussion at a Hollywood Hills party for NBA All-Star Weekend.

Songz’s lawyer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to online records, the 32-year-old singer was released hours after his arrest on Monday morning and his next court date is scheduled for April 9.

The Los Angeles Police Department tells PEOPLE his bail was set for $50,000.

After the singer was released on Monday morning, he appeared to address the incident in a series of social media messages.

“For weeks my lawyers & Mgmt have asked me not to comment on this and I initially agreed but this morning I feel that my fam, the women that raised me, my friends & fans especially the youth need to hear from me. I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain,” he wrote.

Continuing, he added, “I won’t be speaking too much more on this but would like to thank you for all the prayers and support.”

This isn’t the first time the singer has faced legal trouble.

Songz was arrested in December 2016 for throwing music equipment and punches from the stage after he was told to end his set, injuring two people — including a police sergeant.

A Detroit Police Department spokeswoman told PEOPLE at the time that Songz was arrested and charged with felonious assault on another person and resisting and obstructing an officer.

According to Billboard, Songz reached a plea deal with prosecutors in August of last year regarding the incident.

Songz pled guilty to two counts of disturbing the peace and was sentenced to serve 17 months of probation, according to the outlet.