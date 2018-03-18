Eddie Redmayne is a dad … again!

The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor, 36, and wife Hannah welcomed baby No. 2 on March 10, according to an announcement in U.K. outlet The Sunday Times. The baby boy’s name is Luke Richard Bagshawe, and joins big sister Iris Mary, 21 months.

Redmayne’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The print announcement of baby Luke’s birth. And let’s stop speculating about his name + just celebrate Eddie’s happy news. Naming babies is very personal + doesn’t have to follow “rules.” #EddieRedmayne #HannahBagshawe #IrisMaryRedmayne #LukeRichardBagshaweRedmayne pic.twitter.com/TMNmx7GS3G — BespokeRedmayne (@bespokeredmayne) March 17, 2018

In February, the new dad stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about how he and wife Hannah were preparing for their family to grow.

“We’ve just about got to that stage when we’re beginning to get sleep and remember what that word means,” he joked. “Getting prepped to go back into the trenches.”

Even though the couple are now proud parents of a baby boy, they wanted the sex of their new addition to remain a secret.

“We don’t know [what we’re having] — we’re not going to find out,” he told Ripa and Seacrest. “Last time we didn’t know either, and we did that thing where there was basically only one name for each sex that we agreed on.”

The Oscar winner also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Nov. 2016 to talk about the joys — and sleep-deprivation — that come along with being a new parent.

“Before you’re a parent, you hear people talking about [not getting a lot of sleep], then suddenly you’re the guy who’s floating in a constant jet lagged [sense], with an IV of caffeine,” Redmayne joked.

He continued, adding, “It’s that amazing thing when it’s 3 o’clock in the morning and you go in and you’re gently furious, and you get a little smile and your heart breaks a bit, and it’s totally worth it.”