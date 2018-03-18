Beyoncé attends wearable art gala with Blue, who does some bidding

The family that dresses like royalty together, stays together.

Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and Blue Ivy Carter attended the 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday before the pop icon was awarded a humanitarian award by her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson — and Blue did some bidding on behalf of her famous parents.

The “Halo” singer, 36, and her 6-year-old daughter wore matching gold dresses when they appeared at the Alexandria Ballroom ahead of the event hosted by the WACO Theater Center.

Beyoncé’s dress — a custom piece by design house Falguni Shane Peacock, according to Women’s Wear Daily — was see-through with gold embellishments that led to a gold furled train, while Blue Ivy appeared joyful in a tiny gold dress with poofy skirt and matching gold wig, with both looks captured by other attendees and shared on social media.

Accompanying them both was JAY-Z in a dark suit and white button-down shirt.

Blue Ivy out here bidding $19,000 for art. *cries in poorness* pic.twitter.com/SBoYL57Upq — Proto (@The__Prototype) March 18, 2018

Blue held her paddle high and bid $17,000 on an acyclic painting of Sidney Poitier during the event’s live auction, emceed by Star Jones, according to Vanity Fair. Despite JAY-Z jokingly trying to snatch the paddle from his daughter, she bid again when the item’s asking price shot up to $19,000, the outlet reported. However, director Tyler Perry beat out the bid and won the art piece for $20,000, Vanity Fair said.

Vanity Fair reported the little girl successfully bid on the next artwork up for auction, though, winning a piece by Samuel Levi Jones, for $10,000.

The event was attended by several stars including the singer’s step-sister and actress Bianca Lawson, Get Out’s Lil Rel Howery, Magic and Cookie Johnson, and JAY-Z’s mother, Gloria Carter, who was also honored at the event alongside her daughter-in-law.

Knowles Lawson, who co-founded the WACO Theater with husband Richard Lawson, told PEOPLE she was thrilled to recognize her daughter and her humanitarian achievements among close friends.

“Honoring Beyoncé and Mrs. Carter is just an honor for us because so many people have asked to honor Beyoncé and she’s always said no. So, she couldn’t tell me no because I’m her mom,” she said. “But the brave thing is that she has done so, so much for humanitarian methods and she never really talks about it or does a big hoopdeedoo about it.”

Knowles Lawson continued, “I am just happy for people to just see what an amazing person she is, what a great human being she is. And Mrs. Carter as well. She gets on buses with these kids and goes on college tours, she gets prom dresses. They’re both just changing the world and it’s amazing to get to honor them.”

While accepting the 2018 Humanitarian Award, Beyoncé said she was overwhelmed by the recognition.

“I feel really full and I feel so blessed and fortunate. I never thought people should receive awards like this because my opinion is that giving should be reward enough,” the singer told the crowded room in a video posted to a fan account.

The mother of three seemed to echo her mother’s words when she said she is silent about her philanthropy because she feels “like I should be doing more.”

“I think the real reason I feel weird to receive this award from my mother is because I feel I should be giving her an award tonight,” she said.

Beyonce and JAY-Z will soon be on the road for the long-awaited sequel to their 2014 tour, On the Run.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month, “They are incredibly excited. It took a lot of work to make this happen. It’s the best choice for their family.”

The source said the Carters will be traveling with their children, Blue Ivy as well as 8-month-old twins Sir and Rumi.

“They will all travel together and have a fun family adventure,” the source said.