America Ferrera celebrates baby shower with Ugly Betty and Superstore costars

America Ferrera’s baby shower may have been without cheesy party games, but it wasn’t lacking in love.

The 33-year-old actress was joined by family and friends over the weekend for a party celebrating the impending arrival of her first child with husband Ryan Piers Williams.

“No poopie diaper games here. Just dancing, drinking (water for me 🤗), and some of the people we love to celebrate the little human we can’t wait to meet,” she captioned a series of photos from the bash on Instagram.

Ferrera also gave a shout out to her pal Elsa Marie Collins for planning the party at Beauty & Essex Los Angeles, which the mom-to-be called “a gorgeous place to celebrating,” noting that she was “not being paid to say that.”

The guest list included her Ugly Betty costars Ana Ortiz and Mark Indelicato, who posed for a picture in which both actors happily placed their hands on Ferrera’s growing belly.

The actress also posed for a group shot with her “Superstore family,” including Ben Feldman, Kelly Stables, Nichole Bloom, Colton Dunn, Kaliko Kauahi, Nico Santos and Lauren Ash — who recently told PEOPLE Now that the baby “recognizes my booming, loud, obnoxious voice” and kicks for her.

Ferrera — who wore a colorful floral dress and pink sandals — also made sure to get some family snaps before the new addition joins, sharing silly pictures with her husband and a shot from the party’s photo booth with the baby’s grandparents.

This isn’t the first time the baby has gotten love from Ferrera’s former cast mates since she announced broke the news that she was pregnant via Instagram on New Year’s Eve.

The mom-to-be shared a sweet photo of herself with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel on Instagram just days after the announcement.