There’s (probably) only one day of the year in which you’ll find Robert Downey Jr. hugging a tree while sporting a shamrock-patterned green onesie: St. Patrick’s Day.

Indeed, celebs within and beyond the U.S. celebrated everybody’s favorite Irish holiday on Saturday, in many cases by showing off some solid green pride. And while few went quite as all-out as Downey Jr., there were plenty of worthy efforts worth a tip of the hat.

To see how Mark Hamill, Ellen DeGeneres, Melissa Joan Hart, and more spread some St. Patrick’s holiday cheer, read on below.

Top o' morning to you! I hope everyone has a lucky day. #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/3Kg3HTfe4u — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 17, 2018

Today would be a good day to deploy these #StPatricksDay images, because today….. THE WHOLE GALAXY IS IRISH. 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚😜 pic.twitter.com/09xeCbJept — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 17, 2018

Hamill, by the way, clearly was having a really good time celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Dublin on Saturday.

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Happy St Patrick's Day Ireland

🇮🇪 ☘️💚 pic.twitter.com/DsXlw9O2ud — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) March 17, 2018