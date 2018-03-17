Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
There’s (probably) only one day of the year in which you’ll find Robert Downey Jr. hugging a tree while sporting a shamrock-patterned green onesie: St. Patrick’s Day.
Indeed, celebs within and beyond the U.S. celebrated everybody’s favorite Irish holiday on Saturday, in many cases by showing off some solid green pride. And while few went quite as all-out as Downey Jr., there were plenty of worthy efforts worth a tip of the hat.
To see how Mark Hamill, Ellen DeGeneres, Melissa Joan Hart, and more spread some St. Patrick’s holiday cheer, read on below.
Hamill, by the way, clearly was having a really good time celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Dublin on Saturday.
Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Comments