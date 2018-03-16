Stan Lee got some unexpected help from an NFL legend.

The 95-year-old Marvel icon’s dog reportedly went missing from his Hollywood Hills neighborhood last week before being found by former NFL player Jim Brown, according to TMZ. The outlet reports that Charlotte, a mini Pomeranian, turned up in Brown’s backyard about a mile away from Lee’s home.

Per TMZ, Brown and his wife Monique tried several ways to find Charlotte’s owner, including a visit to the vet, until finally hopping in their car and driving around until they found Lee’s missing dog posters. The couple then handed her back over to the co-creator of iconic superheroes such as Spider-Man and Black Panther.

Brown, 82, is widely considered one of the greatest football players of all time. He retired in 1966.

This is the second time this month that Lee has had some sort of trouble. The comic book writer reportedly called the cops after he noticed $1.4 million missing from his bank account on in early March, days before he revealed he is battling pneumonia.

According to TMZ, detectives arrived at Lee’s Los Angeles home to investigate the possible theft. Lee spoke with the detectives, who specialize in elder financial abuse, for two hours.

Lee had also previously reported money missing from his account. In December 2017, the Marvel legend filed a police report after $350,000 disappeared from his bank account, reports TMZ. In January, Lee claimed someone stole $850,000 from him in order to buy a condo.

Representatives for Lee and Brown have yet to respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.