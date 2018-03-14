Celebs and activists tweet in support of #NationalWalkoutDay

On Wednesday morning, students all across the country walked out of their classes to protest gun violence.
The protest was organized to demand Congress to enact stricter gun control measures, including banning assault weapons, requiring universal background checks before gun sales, and passing a gun violence restraining order law that would allow courts to disarm people who display warning signs of violent behavior, according to CNN.
Students planned to walk out for 17 minutes, in honor of each of the 17 people who died during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida exactly one month ago.
Marking the occasion, the student activists from Marjory Stoneman Douglas shared their support for the walkout on Twitter.
Celebrities, politicians, and other activists also tweeted their thoughts and support for the walkout.
The next national action to protest gun violence, March For Our Lives, takes place on March 24.
