Celebs and activists tweet in support of #NationalWalkoutDay

On Wednesday morning, students all across the country walked out of their classes to protest gun violence.

The protest was organized to demand Congress to enact stricter gun control measures, including banning assault weapons, requiring universal background checks before gun sales, and passing a gun violence restraining order law that would allow courts to disarm people who display warning signs of violent behavior, according to CNN.

Students planned to walk out for 17 minutes, in honor of each of the 17 people who died during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida exactly one month ago.

Marking the occasion, the student activists from Marjory Stoneman Douglas shared their support for the walkout on Twitter.

You have such a STRONG voice. Keep using it. Keep marching. Keep walking out. Cause some good trouble. #NationalSchoolWalkout — Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) March 14, 2018

Good Luck, Stay Safe, and Kick B*tt to all those walking out of school today ! 💞💞 https://t.co/FGRdXTkrbD — Emma González (@Emma4Change) March 14, 2018

I was just told by my math teacher that #NationalWalkoutDay will accomplish nothing and I won’t understand the complexity of this issue until I’m an adult & fully “mature.” Yeah, right… — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) March 14, 2018

To the students around the world who are taking leadership positions for themselves and are demanding action without being thrust right into it— Thank you. Your leadership is inspiring. The world will follow us in the right direction. #MarchForOurLives #NeverAgain — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 14, 2018

One month ago today, we were all changed. #IWillMarch so no child has to lose their innocence like we did. #IWillMarch so my children don’t have to experience what we all went through.#IWillMarch because my generation—the mass shooting generation—has had enough. — Alex Wind (@al3xw1nd) March 14, 2018

Celebrities, politicians, and other activists also tweeted their thoughts and support for the walkout.

Dear Students,

I stand with you. I support you. #NationalWalkoutDay — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) March 14, 2018

so proud of my high school students – for walking out today – to every kid who found the strength to use they voices in spite of threats of detention – thank u all – #ParklandStrong #HELLnoNRA #NeverAgainIsNow — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 14, 2018

#walkout So proud to be a part of a school community that supports its students need to share their voices. #Never pic.twitter.com/rTX5LMwrcb — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) March 14, 2018

The young people of this generation give me so much hope. Are u listening @GOP? Time for gun laws to change. And for you 2A-ers, relax, no one is saying you cant own a gun, your right to ‘bear arms shall not be infringed’. Just looking for common sense reform! #NationalWalkoutDay https://t.co/jB7NCb0MJj — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 14, 2018

We support all the students #RisingUp to protest #GunViolence and in today's #MarchForOurLives. We are proud of this generation's inner strength and fearless gumption to let it shine. You are the change we wish to see in the world. THANK YOU. pic.twitter.com/nHdDBbFP0D — Mariska Hargitay (@Mariska) March 14, 2018

So inspired by students across the country participating in #NationalWalkoutDay

I want to be like them when I grow up. https://t.co/1FqDIGLxr3 — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) March 14, 2018

I am walking out with you in spirit, America- all the way from Dublin, Ireland! #NeverAgain https://t.co/sk1DLDL5dv — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 14, 2018

Dear Students Participating in #WalkoutWednesday: Thank You. You, like the many who responded to the deaths of #TrayvonMartin, #MikeBrown and others, are stepping up for humanity. “History has its eyes on you.” And you are making history proud. #TogetherWeWin #MLK50Forward pic.twitter.com/4rS5Oh8bfs — Be A King (@BerniceKing) March 14, 2018

The kids taking part in the #NationalSchoolWalkout make me so proud. Doesn’t matter how old you are, you can always stand up for what you think is right! IM WITH YOU GUYS ❤️🙋🏼‍♂️ — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) March 14, 2018

On the one-month anniversary of the Parkland school shooting, students are walking out in protest of Congress’ failure to act on gun violence. Let’s support them, and the March to Washington DC in ten days👊🏻 #MarchForOurLives — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 14, 2018

To all the students walking out today to honor of 17 killed in Parkland & demanding action against gun violence: We will follow your lead and protest with our voices, our bodies and our votes. This is just the beginning. See you in Washington on the 24th. #NationalWalkoutDay — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) March 14, 2018

Seeing these kids around the country walk out of their schools and make their voices heard for #NationalWalkoutDay gives me hope for the future. Know that we stand with you and we walk with you. #NeverAgain. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 14, 2018

Students across the country are showing more courage and conviction in their calls to stop gun violence than many members of Congress ever have. First, we walk out. Then we march. Then we #VoteThemOut.#NationalWalkoutDay — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) March 14, 2018

In order to stand up, you must first walk out. — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) March 14, 2018

To all the kids walking out of school today, you are the change we want to see. Thank you. #NationalWalkoutDay — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 14, 2018

So unbelievably proud of these students. So blown away by their unstoppable energy and their devotion to hold our legislators accountable. They are not going away, but those officials who do nothing to reform gun laws, most certainly will be. #walkout #ParklandStrong https://t.co/928ee1lBJC — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 14, 2018

To all the kids walking out of school today, you are strong and powerful and we love you. #NationalWalkoutDay — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) March 14, 2018

To all those walking out tomorrow, you are inspiring, hold your head up, and let them know that our voices will be heard. ❤️ I am with you in spirit tomorrow #Enough #WalkoutWednesday https://t.co/Az8JqMlol9 — Katie Stevens (@thekatiestevens) March 14, 2018

The spirit of #NationalWalkoutDay is familiar: 55 years ago, thousands of children skipped school to protest segregation in the streets of Birmingham—a moment that forever changed the Civil Rights Movement. Let us remember which side was consigned to the dustbin of history. pic.twitter.com/TTU9hMlSzj — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) March 14, 2018

I served 22 years so #marchforourlives could #walkout. When you exercise your right to protest, begin and end with gratitude for those who gave their lives in defense of that right. How we exercise our rights matters. https://t.co/BAqMNaBUtu pic.twitter.com/aMQnSoCPM1 — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) March 14, 2018

Students will chart the course of our nation’s future. If adults try to ignore your words, rest assured that we will hear your footsteps. To all those walking out today, thank you. #NationalSchoolWalkout #NeverAgain — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) March 14, 2018

The next national action to protest gun violence, March For Our Lives, takes place on March 24.