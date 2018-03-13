Lynda Carter says she experienced sexual abuse on Wonder Woman set

Lynda Carter is the latest actress to add her voice to the #MeToo movement.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, the Wonder Woman star said that she was sexually preyed on by multiple people in Hollywood, including a serial offender who is currently facing some sort of justice.

“He’s already being done in. There’s no advantage in piling on again,” said Carter, who would not divulge details about her experience or the name of her alleged abuser, except to say that he had violated “a lot of people” and was facing repercussions — though “it isn’t enough,” she said.

“I can’t add anything to it,” she said. “I wish I could. But there’s nothing legally I could add to it, because I looked into it. I’m just another face in the crowd. I wish I could, and if I could I would. And I would talk about it. But it ends up being about me, and not about the people who can talk about it. I don’t want it to be about me, it’s not about me. It’s about him being a scumbag. So legally I can’t do anything. If I could I would.”

Carter told The Daily Beast that she experienced other incidents of sexual misconduct, including fending off unwanted advances that made her “afraid” as well as dealing with a Peeping Tom — an unnamed camera operator who allegedly drilled a hole in her dressing room wall on the Warner Brothers lot while she was filming her 1970s TV series Wonder Woman. He was caught and fired, she said. (Warner Bros. declined to comment when reached by EW.) She added that she was still recovering from the experiences.

The actress said that while sexual harassment and abuse were rampant, she and other women often didn’t report it because they feared negative consequences and disbelief. Instead, women tried to protect themselves and each other “through the grapevine,” warning each other about certain people in the industry. “It’s not news to us [women], but it is news to you [men],” she said. “We’ve been trying to tell you. We’ve been trying to tell you for a long time and you haven’t listened.”

Carter also talked specifically about Bill Cosby and President Donald Trump, emphasizing that she believed their accusers. (More than 50 women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct. At least 18 have accused Trump. Both have strongly denied the allegations.) “Why would they lie?” Carter said. “I believe the women.”

A representative for Carter did not respond to EW’s request for comment.

The wide-ranging interview also addressed Carter’s political activism, her response to criticism of her Wonder Woman costume, and the enduring influence of the character. Read the full interview over at The Daily Beast.