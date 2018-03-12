Internet thinks Joe Jonas' new tattoo is of fiancée Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas is wearing a lot more than just his heart on his sleeve these days.

The 28-year-old “Cake by the Ocean” singer, who has been engaged to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner since October, debuted a new tattoo — and fans are speculating that it’s a portrait of his bride-to-be. Jonas posted a shot of the fresh ink placed on the inside of his forearm: an outline of a seemingly naked woman inside a square frame.

“@curtmontgomerytattoos does it again,” he captioned the shot, giving credit to his tattoo artist.

But according to fans of the star, the picture drawn on his arm isn’t just any woman. Commenters on Twitter believe that it’s actually a depiction of Turner’s character Sansa Stark during a scene in Game of Thrones.

“Omg that’s Sophie, isn’t it? Awww,” one Twitter user wrote, while another insists “It’s Sansa” in the comments.

And theories are picking up on Instagram as well, with a screenshot of the exact moment fans believe Jonas pulled inspiration from.

Jonas began dating the 22-year-old star in November of 2016, when they were spotted together at a concert. Since then, they’ve kept their relationship primarily out of the spotlight. Jonas proposed to Turner back in October, which they announced with matching Instagram posts of her ring. “I said yes,” she captioned her shot, while he captioned his, “She said yes.”

But the two aren’t in a crazy rush to tie the knot. Turner told PeopleStyle last month that when it comes to shopping for a dress, she’s taking her time.

“I think fashion is ever-changing,” she explains. “You never know what’s going to be fashionable next year, so I think I am just holding off for now.”