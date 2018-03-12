Little Fires Everywhere gets straight-to-series order at Hulu

Get ready to see Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington streaming soon on a screen near you: the stars’ adaptation of Little Fires Everywhere is headed to Hulu, which ordered the show straight to series. Producers met with a number of possible networks before finding a home with the streaming giant, which is most notably home to Emmy-winning The Handmaid’s Tale.

Last September, Witherspoon chose the novel by Celeste Ng — about arson and the aftermath of a controversial adoption of a Chinese-American baby in an Ohio suburb — as her book club’s pick. Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine, quickly secured the adaptation rights. The show will be co-produced by Hello Sunshine, ABC Signature Studios, and Washington’s production company Simpson Street. Liz Tigelaar (Life Unexpected, Casual) is on board as showrunner.

“Hulu has a rich history of transforming groundbreaking literature into groundbreaking television, and we are confident that their talented team will use this story to spur a long-overdue dialogue around race, class, and what it means to be a mother,” Witherspoon said in a statement. “With Kerry Washington, Liz Tigelaar and now Hulu, Hello Sunshine has brought together a dream lineup of creative collaborators, and we are privileged and humbled to have the opportunity to work with them to bring this important project to life.”

“As producers, we at Simpson Street are so proud to be part of this team to tell this extraordinary story inspired by Celeste Ng’s phenomenal novel and we are thrilled to be embarking on this journey with Hulu,” stated Washington. “As an actress, I am floored to have the opportunity to work alongside Reese Witherspoon exploring the rich themes of this story playing these dynamic characters.”

This will be Kerry Washington’s first television role following her long-running tenure as Olivia Pope on ABC’s Scandal. Witherspoon also has another streaming project in development: a drama about the behind-the-scenes happenings at a daily morning show with Jennifer Aniston for Apple.