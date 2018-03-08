Teri Hatcher denies she's 'broke, homeless and living out' of her van

Teri Hatcher is setting the record straight: she’s not broke, homeless and living out of her van.

After Star magazine published a cover story this week about Hatcher that reported she is “Broke & Homeless!” and “Living in Her Van!” the Desperate Housewives alum sat down with KTLA’s Sam Rubin in London to dispute the article, which she called “absurd.”

“On the cover yesterday [Star magazine has] an article that says exactly that — it’s totally absurd — that I am broke and homeless and living out of my van,” Hatcher said in a televised interview that aired Thursday. “It’s categorically false. I am not broke. I have done very well investing my money. I am not homeless and I am not living out of my van.”

Hatcher, 53, explained that the story stemmed from paparazzi photos that were taken of her in her van while she was shooting her YouTube series, Van Therapy, at a beach in Los Angeles.

“A couple of weeks ago, the magazine reached out to my publicist to say, ‘We have these paparazzi photos of Teri at the beach,’ which, by the way, I was filming drivebys for my show,” she said.

“They said they were going to run this story about me being broke, and I think they even used the word suicidal and homeless and whatever. And my lawyer and my publicist said, ‘Categorically not true, you can’t print that, she’s doing a YouTube show, that’s her van, she has many homes in many states all over the country. There’s nothing about this that’s true,’ ” explained Hatcher.

She continued: “And then they went and ran it anyway. And that is even more egregious that it was so purposefully hurtful.”

The actress’ decision to discuss the tabloid report was timely: she spoke out about the allegations —which she called a form of “bullying” — on International Women’s Day.

“I wanted to talk to you about it today, especially today is International Women’s Day, and it’s been a time where women have been — the Time’s Up and the MeToo movement, and the voice of women collectively is saying, ‘We’re not just going to take it and accept it and be quiet about it all the way we have for decades.’ ”

“I guess something about this time, and maybe exactly because this happened to happen on International Women’s Day, I just felt like, even not for me, somebody has to say, ‘You can’t do this. You can’t egregiously lie hurtfully with such a ridiculous story. It’s a kind of harassment and bullying that we can’t take anymore,” she said.

She also came to the defense of fellow actress Sharon Stone, who had a tripping photo of herself published on the same Star cover as Hatcher.

“The reason it’s important for me to talk about it is because also on that cover was a picture of Sharon Stone — beautiful picture of Sharon Stone — tripping, I guess, on a curb like many people do. And the caption is, ‘Near 60, Sharon Stone collapses,’ “she shared. “And it just made me think, you know, as actresses age, as women age in our society, magazines like this, they’re fostering a culture of disrespect — of trying to take down and take away the power of women, who have accomplished a lot in their careers. Who have a lot still to say.”

According to Rubin, Hatcher is considering the possibility of legal action.

Attorneys and representatives for Hatcher did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.