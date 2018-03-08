Celebrities celebrate International Women's Day

Luria Freeman
March 08, 2018 AT 02:10 PM EST

International Women’s Day was first observed by the United Nations on March 8, 1975. For the past 43 years, this has continued to be a day when people around the world pause to appreciate and uplift the powerful women in their lives. On Tuesday, Barbie introduced 17 new dolls that share the likenesses of modern-day and historical female role models. In an effort to dismantle the cultural norms that make women overly apologetic, Freeform is bleeping out every “sorry” spoken by female actresses throughout its programming today.

Also drawn in by the overwhelming outpour of girl power, celebrities and politicians have used social media to share messages of hope and encouragement. Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins are among the leading ladies (and their male counterparts) showing some sisterly affection today.

This post will be updated throughout the day as your favorite celebrities show their support. Start reading below.

Michelle Obama

Hillary Clinton

Melania Trump

Ivanka Trump

Lupita Nyong’o

Ava DuVernay

Patty Jenkins

Shonda Rhimes

Millie Bobby Brown

Kim Kardashian-West

Chris Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus

Harry Styles

Sarah Drew

Kate Walsh

Michelle Visage

Lea Michele

Little Mix

Kathy Griffin

Piers Morgan

Patricia Arquette

Rebel Wilson

Tamera Mowry-Housley

Debbie Allen

Taylor Momsen

Andy Mientus

Karlie Kloss

Timbaland

Caspar Lee

Cynthia Bailey

Nancy Pelosi

Elaine Welteroth

James McVey

Maniesh Paul

What So Not

Ronan Keating

