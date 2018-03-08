International Women’s Day was first observed by the United Nations on March 8, 1975. For the past 43 years, this has continued to be a day when people around the world pause to appreciate and uplift the powerful women in their lives. On Tuesday, Barbie introduced 17 new dolls that share the likenesses of modern-day and historical female role models. In an effort to dismantle the cultural norms that make women overly apologetic, Freeform is bleeping out every “sorry” spoken by female actresses throughout its programming today.

Also drawn in by the overwhelming outpour of girl power, celebrities and politicians have used social media to share messages of hope and encouragement. Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins are among the leading ladies (and their male counterparts) showing some sisterly affection today.

This post will be updated throughout the day as your favorite celebrities show their support. Start reading below.

Michelle Obama

I teamed up with @Refinery29 to mark #InternationalWomensDay and to talk about my passionate commitment to empowering girls around the world through education. This will continue to be a core part of my work at the @ObamaFoundation. https://t.co/rczguiLYWP — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 8, 2018

Hillary Clinton

In honor of #InternationalWomensDay, I want to celebrate some of the women and girls who inspire me every day. These women resist inequality, insist on a better world, persist against all odds, and enlist others in our shared fights. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 8, 2018

@IAmMarleyDias is the brains behind #1000BlackGirlBooks, an effort to ensure black girls like her can see themselves in books. pic.twitter.com/eiWebYQZPM — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 8, 2018

Rachael Denhollander and the many women of US Gymnastics have bravely shone a light on sexual assault in sports. pic.twitter.com/esAzxwRsPI — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 8, 2018

The US women’s hockey and soccer teams stood up for themselves and all women in sports by demanding pay equity and fair treatment. pic.twitter.com/VomCeQhLJO — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 8, 2018

@TaranaBurke founder of the #MeToo movement — and catalyst for a sea change in our national dialogue. pic.twitter.com/ColSOrxFJ8 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 8, 2018

@Emma4Change @ShannonRWatts @GabbyGiffords and so many others, whose righteous voices have pushed us to see possibility and a path forward on gun violence prevention. pic.twitter.com/kg0ga9HJy3 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 8, 2018

Melania Trump

Happy #IWD2018. Today we recognize, celebrate & honor women around the globe. On March 21, I will be at the @StateDept to present the #WomenOfCourage award to some extraordinary women. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 8, 2018

Ivanka Trump

Today we come together in recognition of women at home & around the globe. We celebrate women’s achievements, past & present, & pledge to empower women to reach their full economic potential for generations to come. When women thrive, we ALL succeed. #InternationalWomensDay — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 8, 2018

Lupita Nyong’o

The Pantherpuff Girls are here for #InternationalWomensDay! We must see, respect & honor the different kinds of strength that women possess. Give a voice to women around the world and take the pledge for @DanaiGurira’s #LoveOurGirls: https://t.co/V3U4ZS82i2 Art: @PrimePremne pic.twitter.com/DqMXXyWjIj — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) March 8, 2018

Ava DuVernay

Patty Jenkins

Happy #InternationalWomansDay, to all the incredible women of the world. I am proud to know and work with so many, and look forward to the impact of so many more, ahead. — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 8, 2018

Shonda Rhimes

Millie Bobby Brown

“When a woman stands up for herself, she stands up for all women.” – Maya Angelou ——— 14 years of age and I'm growing up in a world full of powerful women. I look up to these women and many more for standing up for their rights #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/UN4HZpopG1 — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) March 8, 2018

Kim Kardashian-West

Chris Hemsworth

Happy #InternationalWomensDay to my beautiful wife, daughter, Mum and all the incredible women out there for their strength, compassion and courage to make the world a better place. Let’s not forget that women of tomorrow are being grown and nurtured among the children of today! pic.twitter.com/4Ysz0MjecG — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) March 8, 2018

Miley Cyrus

Happy International Women’s Day! pic.twitter.com/PMOsOuwI86 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 8, 2018

Harry Styles

Thank you to all the incredible women paving the way. Happy International Women's Day. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) March 8, 2018

Sarah Drew

Kate Walsh

Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all u strong, badass women out there 💪🏻❤ pic.twitter.com/pv4Looy6Qf — Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) March 8, 2018

Michelle Visage

HAPPY #InternationalWomensDay to all of the women out there knowing, owning and loving their female power! We are changing the world! — michelle visage (@michellevisage) March 8, 2018

Lea Michele

Today is #InternationalWomensDay which celebrates the achievements of women across the globe. We've seen an unprecedented movement for women’s rights & one thing is clear: our time is now. We are phenomenal & we will make the world a better place for all women! ✨💪🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/pt5J9lsIeB — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) March 8, 2018

Little Mix

In 2011 we started off as 4 young girls with a shared dream and we’ve grown together into 4 strong women! We wanna thank you for helping us become who we are today and shout out to all the incredible women who continue to hustle. Keep chasing your dreams💖 x the girls #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/4lonEJVkQX — Little Mix (@LittleMix) March 8, 2018

Kathy Griffin

It’s #InternationalWomensDay….I don’t want to brag, but I just had to post this picture of me with the President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/XMRx6raSn7 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 8, 2018

Piers Morgan

On #InternationalWomenDay, a reminder that in Britain, women rule…

Monarch: female

Prime Minister: female

Home Secretary: female

Scotland 1st Minister: female

Head of London fire service: female

Head of Met Police: female — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2018

Patricia Arquette

#InternationalWomensDay ❤️To all the women around the world fighting for a fair wage, penalized for being female. I send you love & respect — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 8, 2018

#InternationalWomensDay To all my Trans sisters out there struggling for acceptance,equality, fair wages & safety I send you ❤️ and respect — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 8, 2018

#InternationalWomensDay To all LGBTQIA sisters out there struggling with discriminatory laws in USA & globally I send you ❤️and respect. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 8, 2018

#InternationalWomensDay To all those who are working hard to stop child marriage so our children don't have to marry adults- I send ❤️ — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 8, 2018

Rebel Wilson

Happy #InternationalWomensDay Get it girls!! Stand up for yourselves, even though that can be hard!! — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) March 8, 2018

Tamera Mowry-Housley

Debbie Allen

Happy International Women’s Day! Did you know Google Trends data shows the world is searching for ‘gender equality’ more than ever before? See more #IWD2018 trends at https://t.co/teVbQxgmJa pic.twitter.com/nhoXKqSr7w — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) March 8, 2018

Taylor Momsen

“We are the mother, we are the earth, we take the seed and bring it to life, we feed the hungry, we teach the children, we open their doors to the world. We gave birth to the past, therefore, we are the future.” #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/KoNYDN2slZ — Taylor Momsen (@taylormomsen) March 8, 2018

Andy Mientus

My first acting teacher and director was a woman. Women taught me to read, to write, to think critically. Women really taught me everything. I think that’s true for most of us. It’s time we act like it. #InternationalWomenDay2018 — Andy Mientus (@andymientus) March 8, 2018

Karlie Kloss

My favorite day of the year 💕 HAPPY #internationalwomensday! Who are you celebrating? pic.twitter.com/0kE8ik7xI1 — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) March 8, 2018

Timbaland

Caspar Lee

The most influential people in my life. I’m so lucky to be a son and a brother to you two! ❤️ #internationalwomensday2018 @Theodora_Lee @EmilyRiordanLee pic.twitter.com/iGA058JQfk — Caspar Lee (@Caspar_Lee) March 8, 2018

Cynthia Bailey

Nancy Pelosi

As a young girl, it was a very big deal to go to the @Smithsonian. Little did I know I would be returning to share some artifacts from my time as Speaker of the House. #WomensHistoryMonth #MadamSpeaker pic.twitter.com/alq3R9fc62 — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) March 8, 2018

Elaine Welteroth

James McVey

Maniesh Paul

Why only one day?365 days belong to women!!! More power to you all…wishing all the women a… https://t.co/WVTfWhuNk5 — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) March 8, 2018

What So Not

So many incredible woman in my life, colleagues, mentors, relationships, friends, collaborators & creative influencers. THANK YOU, for existing, for doing what you love, for fighting for what you deserve. You inspire us all. #InternationalWomensDay — WHAT SO NOT (@WhatSoNot) March 8, 2018

Ronan Keating