Katie Holmes donates $10,000 to Broadway's Ruthie Ann Miles after death of 4-year-old daughter

Celebrities are showing major support for Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles following the tragic death of her 4-year-old daughter.

Miles’ daughter Abigail Blumenstein was killed on Monday after a driver allegedly struck her with her vehicle in Brooklyn, New York, a N.Y.C. Police Department source told PEOPLE. Miles, who is pregnant with her second child, was checked into the hospital in critical condition but has since stabilized.

Celebrities, fans and strangers have been donating to a GoFundMe created for Miles and her family ever since news of the tragic accident broke. The fundraiser has collected over $350,000 for the family with the biggest donations coming from familiar names.

Katie Holmes and Oscar-winning Coco and Frozen songwriter Kristen Anderson-Lopez have donated the largest sum at $10,000 each. Keri Russell, who worked with Miles during the Broadway actress’ recurring role on FX’s hit series The Americans, donated $3,000 to her campaign as well.

Other celebrities like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Audra McDonald, Raul Esparza, Jonathan Groff, Rosie O’Donell donated $1,000. George Takei, Ben Platt, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and BD Wong have also chipped in with $500 donations.

Miles, 34, was injured in the accident but is now in stable condition, as are two other unnamed adult victims. According to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for Miles, the actress’s unborn baby is unharmed.

The driver was brought to NYU Langone Hospital in stable condition, according to police. There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Broadway stars have shared an outpouring of support for Miles on social media, including Kelli O’Hara, who won a Tony with the actress for The King and I.

“My heart is broken for my friend. Please help them. Let’s celebrate Abbie’s life. She was a wonderful and beautiful girl. Just like her strong her Mother who has taught me so much,” O’Hara wrote on Twitter, along with a link to Miles’ GoFundMe page.

“Heartsick for Ruthie and her family,” Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted.

Kristen Chenoweth wrote, “@RuthieAnnMiles sending love to you and your family there are no words. Except you are loved.”

Holmes also took to social media, sharing a photo of Miles performing and writing: “So many prayers and blessings to Ruthie Ann Miles and her family.”

The driver in the fatal crash has a history of traffic stops, an NYPD source says: She was ticketed for allegedly driving through red lights four times within last two years and, during that same time period, was also cited four times for speeding through a school zone.

The disposition of those citations and tickets was not immediately clear on Tuesday.

“It’s really, really sad what happened today,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said, according to CBS New York. “This loss of life is tragic and painful for all of us, particularly all of us who are parents.”