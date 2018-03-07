Jim Parsons to be honored at 2018 GLAAD Media Awards

Jim Parsons is joining Britney Spears as an honoree at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards.

GLAAD announced on Wednesday that Parsons will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the 29th annual ceremony, in recognition of his work advancing LGBTQ stories in Hollywood and on Broadway. The honor is named for the legendary casting director Kolzak, who sought to raise awareness in the entertainment industry about discrimination faced by LGBTQ people and those living with HIV. Previous honorees include Laverne Cox, Ellen DeGeneres, and Ian McKellen.

In addition to doing double-duty as TV’s favorite theoretical physicist (starring in The Big Bang Theory and narrating Young Sheldon), Parsons will soon appear in The Boys in the Band on Broadway, a revival of the landmark play focusing on a group of gay men in New York City. He also stars in the Sundance film A Kid Like Jake as the father of a young child exploring their gender identity.

In a statement, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said, “Jim Parsons’ talent, humor, and impressive body of work have made him one of the most visible and beloved out LGBTQ actors today. Parsons not only proudly tells LGBTQ stories through his roles, but also works behind the camera with his husband Todd to tell LGBTQ stories that raise the bar for Hollywood and inspire acceptance.”

The actor joins Spears, who was previously announced as this year’s GLAAD Vanguard Award recipient. GLAAD also announced Special Recognition Awards for the JAY-Z track “Smile” featuring his mother Gloria Carter, who used the song to come out as a lesbian, and for the animated short film In a Heartbeat.

Parsons will receive his award at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles at Beverly Hilton on April 12. More awards will be given out at a ceremony in New York City on May 5.