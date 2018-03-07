Chrissy Teigen announced via Instagram on Wednesday that her precious English bulldog Puddy has “gone to the pup heavens.”

In an emotional series of posts, the model explained that she and husband John Legend got Puddy during their first year of dating, nearly 10 years ago.

“He was there for everything,” she wrote in the caption. “Every time I needed a taste tester, someone to kiss or needed to sob into his stinky rolls, he was there. It’s true what they say. We are their entire lives and it is the greatest shame that they can only bless us with a short spark of time in ours. I always knew I would lose a piece of me when he left us. I feel the hole now. I will love you forever, my boy. My heart aches. Thank you so much for everything, everything.”

The Lip Sync Battle host also shared a sweet photo from Puddy’s wedding to his wife, Pippa, as well as a cute video of the dog licking little Luna Legend’s toes.

This past November, the couple rushed Puddy to the animal hospital, and later updated fans that he’d suffered a bit of heart failure, but was “stable.” It has not been said whether that illness contributed to his death.