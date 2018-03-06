Michelle Obama has a dance party with little girl who admired her portrait

Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself…and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you! pic.twitter.com/faUVTsYWun — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 6, 2018

After going viral for being in awe of Michelle Obama’s official portrait, Parker Curry got the chance to leave the former first lady in awe of her dance moves.

Last week, a photo was shared on social media of the 2-year-old adorably admiring artist Amy Sherald’s new painting of Obama at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. The viral image caught the attention of the subject, leading to Obama and Curry meeting Tuesday for some “Shake It Off” time.

“Parker, I’m so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party),” the former FLOTUS tweeted, while also sharing a video of the duo dancing to Taylor Swift’s hit song. “Keep on dreaming big for yourself…and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you!”

Check out the original photo of Parker below and Obama’s video above.