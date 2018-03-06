Find out your pop culture horoscope for March

Happy Pisces season! Forget going in like a lion and out like a lamb—March is all about the fishes. Out of respect for the last, dreamiest sign in the zodiac, you’ll spend this month (framed by a pair of full moons) letting your mind wander and your imagination run wild with exciting new releases in movies, TV, books, and music. Now read on for your pop culture obsessions for March!

ARIES (March 21 to April 19)

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The countdown to your birthday has begun! And with it, we’re fast approaching the annual celebration of the beginning of Aries season, in which some of the best athletes in the country play a series of basketball games to get the population sufficiently pumped for ram time! March Madness kicks off March 13, with the Sweet Sixteen games starting after you’ve been crowned king of the cosmos once again, on March 22. So fill out that bracket and start planning your birthday party/ies!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)

Nothing like a little doomed romance to close out the winter, am I right, Taurus? It’s perfect timing for the Criterion Collection to release a gorgeous new edition of The Age of Innocence (Mar. 13), Martin Scorsese’s 1993 take on Edith Wharton’s 1920 novel, which stars legendary Taurean pair (and birthday twins!) Daniel Day-Lewis and Michelle Pfeiffer. As someone with both a deep romantic sensibility and a great love of security, you’ll find yourself highly invested in the dilemma facing Day-Lewis’ Newland Archer — not to mention a little nostalgic for Old New York (for the elegance, not the hypocrisy!).

GEMINI (May 20 to June 20)

You’re a shape-shifter, Gemini, so you’ll appreciate seeing Bill Hader (who shares your sign) do just that as Barry (Mar. 25). Hader executive-produces, directs some episodes, and stars in the new HBO comedy as a hitman who goes undercover in an acting class and develops a passion for the stage — a career which, as his handler notes in the promo, is a bit of a conflict for “someone who anonymously kills people.” But that guy underestimates the versatility of the twins.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22)

As a cardinal sign, little crab, you love new beginnings. And lucky for you, there’s one coming your way that will make your March: The release of Greg Berlanti’s groundbreaking Love, Simon (Mar. 16), the first mainstream, studio-released teen rom-com with a closeted gay protagonist. And if it doesn’t thrill you enough to break down that significant barrier, and to think of all the teenagers seeing themselves onscreen in this kind of role in this kind of movie for the very first time, then rest assured that the sweet love story will reduce you to tears even without that crucial context. It might as well be called Dear Cancer.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22)

Macmillan Children's

You have more than a bit of righteousness about you, noble lion, and desire more than anyone (yeah, even Libras) to see real injustice corrected. So you’ll respond very warmly to Tomi Adeyemi’s debut novel, Children of Blood and Bone (Mar. 6) — and to her story of how she got fired up to write the book, a Black Lives Matter-inspired fantasy allegory (the film rights to which have already sold in a big, buzzy deal). After becoming angry at racist backlash against The Hunger Games, the 24-year-old writer made it her mission “to write a story that’s so good and so black that everyone’s going to have to read it, even if you’re racist,” she told EW. And better yet, Adeyemi describes her creative process: “I like to stretch my imagination to the limit and be like, ‘Oh, you know what would be really cool? Giant lions!’” That’s right, Leo. Giant lions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Try not to freak out, but Moby admits to the existence of some sonic imperfections on his new album Everything Was Beautiful, and Nothing Hurt (Mar. 2). “I like the Japanese concept of wabi-sabi: An entropic brokenness is more interesting and more compelling than a clean perfection,” the Virgo artist explained, as only a Virgo artist would. Find the beauty in the imperfection by reminding yourself that the flaws were just as deliberately and meticulously incorporated into the whole as your exacting standards demand.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Indulge this month (not that you ever take much convincing) in some Sex & Cigarettes — not to mention the upcoming Toni Braxton album (Mar. 23) of the same name. The Libra legend (who, lest we forget, released an album in 2005 named for your shared sign) is back with her first solo effort in eight years, and it promises to be just as sexy, as sweet, and as soulful as you, darling scales.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You’ll spend this Pisces season honoring the birthday of the late Anton Yelchin, whose final film, Thoroughbreds (Mar. 9), will speak directly to you, Scorpio. Anya Taylor-Joy and Olivia Cooke star in Cory Finley’s darkly comedic thriller as a mismatched pair of teenage girls who bring out the worst (best?) in each other, bonding over the hatred one has for her wealthy stepfather and teaming up to deal with him themselves (roping in Yelchin to do the dirty work). What a lovely way to welcome the springtime!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Flatiron Books

This March, you’ll be drawn like a moth to Girls Burn Brighter (Mar. 6), Shobha Rao’s novel about two poor girls, Poornima and Savitha, from an Indian village whose bond is stronger than all the powers that separate them. Their story will engage, inspire, anger, and move you deeply, fiery archer, because girl burn brighter — and so do Sagittarians.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Considering 1989’s Heathers is basically your teen-movie soulmate, it seemed written in the stars that you’d spend March with Paramount’s new TV remake. That changed, though, when the release of small-screen Heathers was put on hold following February’s tragedy in Florida, due to the series’ depiction of high-school violence. Whatever you think of that decision, you are not one to distract yourself from pain with gentler entertainments, or to turn a blind eye to the true horrors of real life. So you’ll spend this month watching the original on Netflix, allowing yourself to be doubly disturbed by it — and maybe calling your congressman.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Harper

Your heart truly beats for the outsiders, Aquarius, and this month it will especially ache for Niru, the teenage protagonist of Uzodinma Iweala’s Speak No Evil (Mar. 6). The Beasts of No Nation author’s second novel follows Niru, a Washington, D.C. high school senior who has always stuck to his conservative Nigerian parents’ strict script for success, as he accidentally comes out to them and goes on a painful journey of self-discovery from there.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don’t pretend you don’t love a good inspirational teacher story, Pisces, or that you don’t identify profoundly with high school drama kids trying desperately to express themselves through art, or that Moana wasn’t your favorite movie of 2016. With all of that in mind, you’re going to absolutely love ringing in your birthday with a new TV obsession, NBC’s Rise (Mar. 13), which stars Josh Radnor as the aforementioned teacher and Auli’i Cravalho (of the aforementioned Disney movie) as one of his students. Here’s to the glorious theatre, and to another year of your life as a fish!