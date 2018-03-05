Adam Rippon meets celebrity crush Shawn Mendes at Oscars party: 'I planted the seed'

There were many winners at Sunday’s Academy Awards, but one of the biggest may be Adam Rippon, who got to meet his celebrity crush at an afterparty.

The U.S. Olympic figure skater, who wore S&M-inspired fashion to the show, scored a picture with singer Shawn Mendes, writing on Twitter, “I planted the seed and I saw the harvest. He is cute, he is sweet, and the other guy is Shawn Mendes.”

I planted the seed and I saw the harvest. He is cute, he is sweet, and the other guy is @ShawnMendes. pic.twitter.com/Q7F8ydOTHc — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) March 5, 2018

Last week, one of Rippon’s first stops upon returning from PyeongChang was The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he revealed that Mendes had recently passed Harry Styles as his No. 1 celebrity crush.

“Here’s the thing, I was sleeping on Shawn Mendes…not literally…I didn’t realize how cute he was!” he told DeGeneres. “I know Harry will be upset, but…love is a funny thing.”