Adam Rippon meets celebrity crush Shawn Mendes at Oscars party: 'I planted the seed'

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage (2)
Derek Lawrence
March 05, 2018 AT 05:22 PM EST

There were many winners at Sunday’s Academy Awards, but one of the biggest may be Adam Rippon, who got to meet his celebrity crush at an afterparty.

The U.S. Olympic figure skater, who wore S&M-inspired fashion to the show, scored a picture with singer Shawn Mendes, writing on Twitter, “I planted the seed and I saw the harvest. He is cute, he is sweet, and the other guy is Shawn Mendes.”

Last week, one of Rippon’s first stops upon returning from PyeongChang was The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he revealed that Mendes had recently passed Harry Styles as his No. 1 celebrity crush.

“Here’s the thing, I was sleeping on Shawn Mendes…not literally…I didn’t realize how cute he was!” he told DeGeneres. “I know Harry will be upset, but…love is a funny thing.”

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now