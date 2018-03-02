Tommy Wiseau lobbies for Oscar invite on Twitter

Tommy Wiseau’s cult so-bad-it’s-good movie The Room is the inspiration for Academy Award-nominated film The Disaster Artist, but the enigmatic director wasn’t invited to the ceremony itself.

“Oh hi #Oscars,” Wiseau tweeted along with a picture of himself and The Room co-star Greg Sestero wearing tuxes and sunglasses on the Golden Globes red carpet. “Can Greg and I be invited to see if his New York Times Best Selling book about my life story creating TheRoom.Movie wins an #AcademyAward for Best Adapted Screenplay? I promise not to grab the mic if we win!” He tagged both the Academy and this year’s Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel.

Oh hi #Oscars Can Greg and I be invited to see if his New York Times Best Selling book about my life story creating https://t.co/tQUEyFfJOW wins an #AcademyAward for Best Adapted Screenplay ? I promise not to grab the mic if we win ! @TheAcademy @JimmyKimmel pic.twitter.com/5mN4gCZpFB — Tommy Wiseau (@TommyWiseau) March 2, 2018

Once an Oscar frontrunner, The Disaster Artist fell from prominence amidst accusations of sexual misconduct against its star and director James Franco. Best Adapted Screenplay is the only honor the film was nominated for, recognizing Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber’s work in adapting Sestero’s memoir into the film of the same name.

Franco, who won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, invited Wiseau to join him on stage during his acceptance speech, where Franco had to jokingly fend off Wiseau’s attempt to grab the mic.

The Academy hasn’t responded to Wiseau’s request as of yet, but couldn’t he at least serve as a seat filler?