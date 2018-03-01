Police called to Tori Spelling's L.A. home over 'disturbance'

Police responded to a “disturbance” call at Tori Spelling’s Los Angeles home on Thursday, PEOPLE confirms.

LAPD officer Rosario Herrera says police received a “call for service” at 7:17 a.m. to Spelling’s Woodland Hills address. The nature of the disturbance is not yet known.

“It’s still ongoing,” Herrera says. “We have officers at that location.”

Officer Drake Madison tells PEOPLE that the situation ended up being a “domestic incident” and that “no crime” was committed. He could not confirm who made the call.

According to the audio dispatch call obtained by The Blast and TMZ, the issue involved a “female” with a possible “mental illness.”

Spelling, 44, has not returned PEOPLE’s request for comment.

TMZ reports that the mother of five called police Wednesday night because she thought there was someone breaking into her house, but it turned out to be her husband, Dean McDermott, coming home.

TMZ also posted photos of McDermott, 51, chatting with police outside their home Thursday.

On Wednesday afternoon, all seemed to be well as The Bachelor’s Corinne Olympios posted a video to her Instagram story of herself hanging out with Spelling.