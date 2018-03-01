Go inside Fixer Upper couple Chip and Joanna Gaines' new restaurant

If you’re unable to make a trip to Waco, Tex., to check out Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new restaurant, don’t panic: The social media community has got your back.

It’s no surprise the HGTV stars’ Magnolia Table is very Instagrammable, and the first customers to dine there have not been shy about showing off their love for the highly-anticipated brunch eatery.

Since opening for business on Monday, Fixer Upper fans have filled the tables, giving first look at the interior of the restaurant (including the bathrooms!) and what all of the delicious food on the menu looks like.

Based on diners’ photos and reviews, the restaurant has not disappointed.

“It was as good as we anticipated!” one user posted. “Every detail from the friendly staff to delicious food and beautiful restored building exceeded our expectations.”

Another diner posted a bathroom selfie, reiterating that “every little detail @magnoliatable is Instagram worthy.”

“Joanna and team, you guys did an incredible job,” she added. “I’m so proud to have an amazing place like this in Waco. Anyone want to meet for biscuits and jam?”

Even the matches are adorable.

The quote “Where everyone has a seat at the table” is included in many different aspects of the restaurant, including the walls, coffee mugs and menu.

But most importantly, the food exceeded people’s expectations.

“From the lemon lavender donut holes, the avocado toast, eggs benedict and juice flight to how gorgeous the entire place is (cuz duh, Jojo @joannagaines) to seeing @chipgaines & his sons Drake and Duke walk through and eat at their restaurant,” one person posted. “All so AMAZING.”

Although the restaurant doesn’t accept reservations, it does seat 210 people, and from what we can tell, it will definitely be worth the wait.