Team Super Royal takes off! Will, Kate, Harry, and Meghan make their first appearance together

The Royal Fab 4 are sharing the spotlight for the very first time!

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took the stage as a foursome on Wednesday for the first annual Royal Foundation Forum. The charity vehicle was initially set up by Will, Kate and Harry. After Harry and Meghan tie the knot on May 19, she will be a patron, too.

It’s the first time all four have appeared together at an official royal event. They were last all seen together on Christmas morning when they walked to church with the rest of the family alongside Queen Elizabeth.

The royals (and royal-to-be!) used the forum to lay out their hopes and plans for their ongoing work under the charitable umbrella of the Royal Foundation, discussing why the foundation was set up, the projects they are currently working on and their ambitions for the future.

Meghan opted for a Jason Wu navy wrap dress for the event, while Kate wore a blue Seraphine maternity dress.

William opened his address by welcoming Meghan, saying they were “particularly happy” that this is the first Royal Foundation event with Meghan. It was met by warm applause from Kate the delegates from the various charities.

“Ten years ago Harry and I were still serving full-time in the military, but we were starting to look to the next stages of our lives,” William said. “As we discussed together the best way to set out on our official work, we looked to the values our family had instilled in us.

“Both our parents had provided for us an example of diligence, compassion and duty in all they did. Our grandparents, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh, had made support for charity central to their decades of service to the nation and the Commonwealth.”

“The task for us would not be to reinvent the wheel. Instead, our job was to follow the example of those who had come before us, hold on to the values that have always guided our family, but seek to engage in public life in a way that was updated and relevant for our generation,” he continued.

“Today we want to celebrate this spirit of togetherness. We want to reflect on what we’ve achieved. And we want you to work with us as we consider what we might do next.”

Kate then took the stage to talk about Heads Together, the royals’ campaign to break the stigma around mental health and promote conversation around the issue.

“The campaign set out to change the national conversation on mental health,” she said. “We are all so proud of the work we did with our partners; to challenge the stigma which has prevented so many people from speaking openly about their mental wellbeing.

“I am sure you will agree that the mental health of children and adults is one area where a longterm view will make a huge difference to generations in the future.”

Speaking at the event, Meghan said she wants to “hit the ground running” after her wedding and support women’s rights.

“I hear a lot of people speaking about girls’ empowerment and women’s’ empowerment you will hear people saying they are helping women find their voices. I fundamentally disagree with that because women don’t need to find their voices, they need to be empowered to use it and people need to be urged to listen.”

“Right now with so many campaigns like MeToo and Time’s Up there’s no better time to continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people supporting them.”

Kate, who is expecting her third child in April, has been busy championing new causes this week – including the worldwide campaign to highlight the work of nurses. William has stepped up his royal work since leaving his air ambulance job last summer, while Harry and Meghan are continuing their tour of the U.K. as Meghan gets to know the country and the charity sector.

After their engagement in November, Harry and Meghan talked about the “fantastic support” they’ve received from Will and Kate throughout their relationship.

“She’s been wonderful,” Meghan said of her future sister-in-law. Harry the added: “As has William as well, you know, fantastic support.”