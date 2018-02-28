Stan Lee reveals his struggle with pneumonia: 'I miss you all'

Stan Lee has offered fans an update on his health, a few weeks after being treated at Cedars-Sinai hospital for shortness of breath and an irregular heartbeat.

In a video message shared via TMZ, the 95-year-old Marvel comics creator said he’s been battling pneumonia, but is starting to feel better.

“Hiya, heroes. This is Stan Lee,” he began with labored breath. “I haven’t been in touch with you lately. Had a little bout of pneumonia I’ve been fighting, but it seems to be getting better. But I want you all to know I’m thinking of you. Of course, I always think of the fans and I hope you’re all doing well, and I miss you all. I miss your enthusiasm. I miss all the notes and the photos and the emails I used to get — and I still get a lot of them.

“And I want you to know that I still love you all,” he continued. “And I think that Marvel and Spidey and I had the best group of fans that any group in the world ever had and I sure appreciate it. So let me know how you’re doing. I hope everything is going well for you. And I hope next time we talk, I’ll be in even better shape. Maybe I’ll even have some of this pneumonia knocked down. and we can have some real fun over the incident. Till then, excelsior!”

Watch the video recording below.

Lee was taken to the hospital on Jan. 31, but his agent released a statement a few days later, saying he would remain there “for a few days for some check-ups as a safety precaution.”

He was later spotted on the red carpet for the February premiere in Los Angeles of Black Panther, based on the character Lee created with Jack Kirby. “The Man” posed for photos next to star Chadwick Boseman.