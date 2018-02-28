Kevin Smith is home, alert, and now a vegetarian after heart attack

The day after sharing a video where he explained the events of his weekend heart attack, Kevin Smith has another update: he’s out of the hospital.

“Home is where the heart is and the heart is feeling good! It’s actually getting more blood flow and oxygen than it has in a long time. So I am ALERT, to say the least! Thank you for all the kind words, folks – from Vegetarian Kev, Day 2!” he wrote on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

The director first shared Monday morning that he’d suffered a “massive heart attack” after a stand-up show, posting the news on Twitter with an accompanying photo in a hospital bed. On Tuesday, Smith went live on Facebook to detail what happened before and after getting to the hospital, and how he hadn’t really experienced any pain.

“[Because] of that, and because I’m 47, I didn’t piece together heart attack — even when I was sitting going like, ‘My chest is heavy’ and stuff, and even though my father died at age 67 from a massive heart attack and even though my mother has heart problems and she has two stents in her arteries in her heart, I never in a million years thought it was heart attack,” he said.