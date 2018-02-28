Amy Schumer shares a video diary of her wedding day

It’s not an episode of her Emmy-winning Comedy Central series, but you could still call this Inside Amy Schumer: Wedding Edition.

Two weeks ago, the comedian surprised everyone when she revealed she had married chef Chris Fischer in a secret Malibu ceremony after only a few months of dating. Schumer has continued to share more details of the ceremony since the day, clarifying she wasn’t pregnant and requesting donations to a gun safety organization in lieu of gifts.

On Wednesday, she gave fans an even more intimate glimpse of her special day, sharing a video montage of the wedding on her Instagram account. It shows her and Fischer walking down the aisle to a cover of “The Rainbow Connection” and an excerpt from their vows.

“Thank you @jeffandmollieweddings for this beautiful video and @thegetdownboys for the dope ass rendition of ‘rainbow connection’ and my friends and fam my husband!” she wrote.

The video includes a heart-warming piece of Schumer and Fischer’s vows. Fischer says, “I love you, Amy. You bring happiness and joy to every part of my life. You are the best thing to ever happen to me. I love you with every piece of my heart.”

Schumer even addressed the speedy nature of her nuptials in her vows, saying, “People are wondering, ‘Why the rush? Why so fast?’ and it’s because I truly cannot wait another second to be your wife. I love you.”

Earlier this week, Schumer already revealed that her vows included one of her signature raunchy jokes. On the Sirius XM show You Up with Nikki Glaser, she admitted she made a sex joke during the ceremony. “In my vows, I go, ‘But I promise I’ll keep going down on you, even though everyone tells me I won’t,’” she joked.

The video also showcases some of Schumer’s bridesmaids, family members, and some of the more glamorous guests in attendance, including Jennifer Lawrence and Larry David.

See more in Schumer’s Instagram post above.