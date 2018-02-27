Bollywood superstar's cause of death revealed: Sridevi Kapoor drowned in hotel bathtub

Bollywood megastar Sridevi Kapoor died on Saturday, drowning in her hotel bathtub in Dubai after losing consciousness. She was 54.

Known to her fans by her screen name, Sridevi, she was in Dubai attending a family wedding when she died, according to CNN.

Dubai police confirmed the star’s death was accidental on Monday.

“Following the completion of post-mortem analysis, #DubaiPolice today stated that the death of Indian actress #Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment’s bathtub following loss of consciousness,” police said.

Police added they would transfer the case to Dubai’s public prosecution office to “carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases.”

#News: Following the completion of post-mortem analysis, #DubaiPolice today stated that the death of Indian actress #Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment’s bathtub following loss of consciousness. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/xqKQu3WzAd — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) February 26, 2018

#DubaiPolice has transferred the case to #Dubai Public Prosecution, which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases. 2/2 — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) February 26, 2018

A multitude of people gathered outside of the actress’ home in Mumbai, India, to pay their respects, according to BBC.

Several Bollywood stars shared their shock and grief at the news on Twitter, including Quantico star Priyanka Chopra, who tweeted, “I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi. A dark day. RIP.”

I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018

Shocked to hear of passing of movie star Sridevi. She has left millions of fans heartbroken. Her performances in films such as Moondram Pirai, Lamhe and English Vinglish remain an inspiration for other actors. My condolences to her family and close associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 25, 2018

Sridevi was known as “India’s first female superstar” as she was paid more than her male costars and was one of few female stars to play the role of protagonist, The Washington Post reported.

She began acting at the age of 4 and appeared in more than 300 films. By the time she was 13 she was already playing adult roles, such as when she was cast as a woman avenging her lover’s death, the BBC reported.