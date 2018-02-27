Amy Schumer reveals details about her raunchy wedding vows

Amy Schumer’s wedding vows should have come with a NSFW warning label.

The actress and comedienne, 36, opened up about her surprise wedding to husband Chris Fischer on the Sirius XM show You Up with Nikki Glaser, revealing she made a sex joke in her wedding vows.

“Mine sucked! I thought mine were good, I wrote mine in like, 20 minutes. I was crying when I wrote them, but his blew me out of the water so hard,” she said.

“In my vows I go, ‘But I promise I’ll keep going down on you, even though everyone tells me I won’t,’” she continued, laughing. “And his were like, heckling me too. He was like, ‘The other day I lost a tennis match and you called me a f—— loser.’ It was all like awful s—.”

Schumer and Fischer tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu the day before Valentine’s Day. The duo exchanged vows in front of about 80 people, including Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lawrence, Larry David, and David Spade.

“It feels f—ing good,” she said of married life.

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

While being referred to as a “wife” still feels like a “novelty,” Schumer said she can’t get enough of the new moniker. “I just have been really overusing it to a degree that’s insane. Like, when it’s completely uncalled for,” she joked.

The Trainwreck star also said she’s happy she and her new husband married early in their relationship. “Part of the thing that’s good about us getting married so quickly is that we’re so in love,” she explained. “Every girl I know, if they get proposed to they’re like, ‘Oh now? Now that I can’t have kids!’ ”

Still, Schumer admitted there are a few things she’ll miss about single life — like the kind of late-night texts Glaser named her podcast after. “I don’t ever think I’ll get a text like that again,” Schumer said. “You know what I mean? And that made me really happy, but also really sad.”

Their wedding announcement came just days after the duo made their relationship social-media official with a kissing photo on Instagram.