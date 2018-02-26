As if her time as a Fox News contributor and political pundit didn’t give her a big enough platform, Stacey Dash is now eyeing a bigger role: U.S. Representative.

The Clueless star filed papers for a U.S. Congressional run with the Federal Election Commission on Monday announcing the formation of a principal campaign committee under the name “Dash to DC.” Stacey Dash is listed as the candidate, running as a Republican for a seat in the House of Representatives representing California’s 44th district.

The 44th district is in the South Los Angeles and Los Angeles Harbor areas and includes the cities of Carson, Compton, San Pedro, and Wilmington.

The news comes after Dash’s Feb. 9 tweet asking her followers what they thought of her running for political office, as she “mulled the possibilities.”

A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office. I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/L71fF0NnXR — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) February 9, 2018

She continued to feed speculation as she tweeted “Things are taking shape” on Feb. 22, and “Soon” the next day.

Dash and her representatives did not immediately reply to EW’s requests for comment.