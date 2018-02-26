Heather Locklear's boyfriend charged with DUI hours after her domestic battery arrest

Just hours after Heather Locklear was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery, her boyfriend Chris Heisser was arrested for DUI, PEOPLE has confirmed.

“Heisser was arrested at 12:34 am on Monday morning,” a public information officer for the California Highway Patrol tells PEOPLE. “His blood alcohol was .19.”

It is not clear if Heisser has a lawyer representing him at this time.

On Sunday, his 56-year-old actress girlfriend was arrested after allegedly assaulting Heisser and multiple police officers. She was charged with felony domestic battery and three counts of battery on a police officer after police received a domestic violence call around 9:40 p.m., after which officers arrived at Locklear’s home in Thousand Oaks, California, according to The Blast.

“I don’t have any information as to whether or not an alcohol was involved, but she was extremely uncooperative right off the bat,” Sgt. Eric Buschow of Ventura County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE. “She became combative with the deputies to the point where she was arrested not only for felony domestic battery but three counts of battery on a police officer.”

According to a 911 call obtained by TMZ, the domestic violence call was placed by Locklear’s brother after he allegedly saw his sister and her boyfriend fighting.

Locklear recently reconnected with Heisser, who was her high school boyfriend, and the pair have been dating since last year.

Prior to reconnecting with her high school sweetheart, the Melrose Place star was married to Tommy Lee from 1986 to 1993, and Richie Sambora from 1994 to 2007.

Locklear has a 20-year-old daughter, Ava, whom she shares with Sambora.

Representatives for Locklear have no comment at this time.