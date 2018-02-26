Heather Locklear arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, assault of a police officer

Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday on suspicion of felony domestic violence and battery on a police officer, according to multiple reports.

The incident allegedly began when police received a domestic violence call around 9:40 p.m., after which officers arrived at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, according to The Blast.

TMZ reported that while Locklear was being arrested, the 56-year-old actress allegedly attacked a cop, which led to her additionally being arrested on three counts of misdemeanor battery on an officer.

According to a 911 call obtained by the outlet, the domestic violence call was placed by Locklear’s brother after he allegedly saw his sister and her boyfriend fighting.

Police and Locklear’s reps did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Blast reported that Locklear was arrested at 10:27 p.m. and was taken to Ventura County Jail. The former Melrose Place star was released from jail at 5:48 a.m. on Monday morning after posting bail.

According to the outlet, Locklear’s next scheduled court date is March 13.

This isn’t the former 90210 actress’ first brush with the law.

In September 2008, the actress was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in California and was formally charged in November 2008 with driving under the influence of drugs. The misdemeanor charge filed by the DA’s office specified that the drugs in question were “prescription medications.” However, in January 2009, the case was dismissed.

In 2010, the actress was also arrested for allegedly hitting a no-parking sign on a public street and was cited for misdemeanor hit-and-run, Ventura County Sheriff’s spokesman Ross Bonfiglio told PEOPLE at the time.

And according to TMZ, in 2001 the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call at Locklear’s then-boyfriend Jack Wagner’s home after things between the pair had allegedly gotten physical, although no charges were ultimately filed.