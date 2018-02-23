Stephen Fry reveals he has 'aggressive' prostate cancer

Stephen Fry has had his prostate removed after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The English comedian, 60, revealed in a video on Friday that he’s been battling the disease since a routine physical from his doctor — spurred on him just before Christmas when Fry was getting his flu shot — revealed higher than average PSA levels.

An MRI and transrectal biopsy followed before doctors diagnosed Fry’s adenocarcinoma, a type of cancerous tumor. His prostate as well as 11 lymph nodes were taken out in the first week of January.

On the grading system used to determine the aggressiveness of prostate cancer known as the Gleason Score, doctors labeled him a 9 out of 10.

“This was quite an aggressive little bugger,” Fry said in his video. “As far as we know, it’s all been got. … I won’t know for sure until my PSA levels are checked. They should be 0 now because I have no prostate. But if there is anything left on the bed of the prostate, then I’ll need radiotherapy and the whole damn process will start again.”

While he’s “feeling well and happy,” Fry says “the rather unwelcome and unexpected adventure” has been hard on him.

“Cancer, in the end, that’s a word that just rings in your head,” he said. “You’re not supposed to get cancer. I know it’s an old cliché, but you don’t think it’s going to happen to you. Cancer is something that happens to other people!”

He’s also been handling the physical side effects that come with recovery.

“It’s a bit of a business having an operation like that,” Fry said. “There’s 5 holes punctured in me. It’s like being stabbed 5 times when you’re asleep. .. It’s the same kind of traumatic effect. You think, ‘I’m going to recover really well.’ But it takes longer than it might and it’s all pretty undignified and unfortunate.”

All in all, Fry says he fells “bloody lucky” to have found this cancer early. “I generally felt my life was saved by this early intervention. I would urge any of you men of a certain age to think about getting your PSA levels checked,” he said.

“My family and my divine, darling husband were just marvelous. And those friends who have known have been very kind about it,” he added. “I’m lucky to be surrounded by such wonderful people. Lucky to have such an incredibly team working for me. And lucky to have an immune system working for me.”

He ended his video with an emotional message.

“Here’s hoping I get another few years left on this planet,” Fry said. “‘Cause I enjoy life. That’s a marvelous thing to be able to say. And I really hope it doesn’t go away.”