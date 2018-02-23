Olympian Gus Kenworthy adopts a puppy from South Korean dog meat farm

Ahn Young-joon/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Mary Kate Carr
February 23, 2018 AT 03:00 PM EST

U.S. Olympian Gus Kenworthy might not be leaving South Korea with a medal, but he is leaving with an adorable puppy — and he’s stepping up as an advocate, too.

During his time in South Korea for the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, the skier and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas visited a dog meat farm, where dogs are raised to be eaten. He documented the experience on Instagram, showing many of the dogs in cramped, cold outdoor cages, as well as one pup — which the couple adopted and named “Beemo” — that he’s bringing back to the U.S.

“Yes, there is an argument to be made that eating dogs is a part of Korean culture. And, while I don’t personally agree with it, I do agree that it’s not my place to impose western ideals on the people here.” Kenworthy wrote in his caption. “The way these animals are being treated, however, is completely inhumane and culture should never be a scapegoat for cruelty.” He went on to describe the inhumane and abusive conditions on dog farms.

This morning Matt and I had a heart-wrenching visited to one of the 17,000 dog farms here in South Korea. Across the country there are 2.5 million dogs being raised for food in some of the most disturbing conditions imaginable. Yes, there is an argument to be made that eating dogs is a part of Korean culture. And, while don't personally agree with it, I do agree that it's not my place to impose western ideals on the people here. The way these animals are being treated, however, is completely inhumane and culture should never be a scapegoat for cruelty. I was told that the dogs on this particular farm were kept in "good conditions" by comparison to other farms. The dogs here are malnourished and physically abused, crammed into tiny wire-floored pens, and exposed to the freezing winter elements and scorching summer conditions. When it comes time to put one down it is done so in front of the other dogs by means of electrocution sometimes taking up to 20 agonizing minutes. Despite the beliefs of the Korean public at large, these dogs are no different from the ones we call pets back home. Some of them were even pets at one time and were stolen or found and sold into the dog meat trade. Luckily, this particular farm (thanks to the hard work of the Humane Society International and the cooperation of a farmer who's seen the error of his ways) is being permanently shut down and all 90 of the dogs here will be brought to the US and Canada where they'll find their fur-ever homes. I adopted the sweet baby in the first pic (we named her Beemo) and she'll be coming to the US to live with me as soon as she's through with her vaccinations in a short couple of weeks. I cannot wait to give her the best life possible! There are still millions of dogs here in need of help though (like the Great Pyrenees in the 2nd pic who was truly the sweetest dog ever). I'm hoping to use this visit as an opportunity to raise awareness to the inhumanity of the dog meat trade here in Korea and the plight of dogs everywhere, including back home in the US where millions of dogs are in need of loving homes! Go to @hsiglobal's page to see how you can help. #dogsarefriendsnotfood #adoptdontshop ❤️🐶

A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy) on

The particular farm Kenworthy visited is in the process of being shut down with the help of the Humane Society International, which aims to end the dog farm industry altogether, according to the Associated Press. In the meantime, the 90 dogs on the farm in Siheung, South Korea will be brought to the U.S. and Canada and hopefully re-homed.

This isn’t the first time Kenworthy has used his time at the Olympics to help local dogs. The athlete also rescued five strays in Sochi in 2014, where he won a silver medal for freestyle skiing. That experience led to his partnership with the Humane Society International in South Korea.

Kenworthy made headlines earlier in the games after a kiss with boyfriend Wilkas was filmed during Olympic coverage. Now, the couple is directing the public’s attention to this issue, which is clearly close to Kenworthy’s heart.

“I’m hoping to use this visit as an opportunity to raise awareness to the inhumanity of the dog meat trade here in Korea and the plight of dogs everywhere, including back home in the US where millions of dogs are in need of loving homes!” He wrote on Instagram.

