Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton were 'trying for a while' for baby No. 2

Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s talents go way beyond acting.

In a sit-down with PEOPLE, The Walking Dead star admitted he’s “good at” parenting Augustus “Gus” — his son with Hilarie Burton – who turns 8 in March.

“I don’t want to toot my own horn, but I just think that being a dad has been the greatest gift I’ve gotten in my entire life,” says Morgan, 51. “I want him to have the best life possible. Every day I think that’s my goal, as well as his mother’s.”

“I think being a dad changed me in every possible way,” he says. “When Hilarie and I met, we had a kid pretty much right after meeting. My career had just started, for one — I had been doing this for 30 years already, but everything was kind of hitting full cylinder. And I suddenly had this little boy.”

Ari Michelson

“People will tell you that being a father changes you, and when you hold that little baby for the first time, I don’t think you can understand the capacity for love that you are able to hold,” adds Morgan. “I look at the world through his eyes now more than I do my own, and it’s an amazing world.”

The Supernatural actor and wife Burton, 35, are currently expecting their second child, a daughter. And her arrival has been long anticipated.

“We’ve been trying for a while, and I don’t think our intention was to have another kid so far apart from Gus, but now that it’s happened we’re beside ourselves with joy,” says Morgan. “I always wanted a little girl. I got my little boy and now I get to have a little girl, so we’re very, very excited.”

He adds, “I think it’s going to be great because Gus now can really help too.”

While the soon-to-be big brother is happy to pitch in with the new baby, Morgan says there’s one thing that’s off limits to her.

“Because he’s known that we’ve wanted to have a baby for a while now, his concern has been about the baby getting into his stuff. He likes his stuff. Is she going to be stealing his LEGOs?” the actor says of Gus. “I think there’s going to be [some of that] because he’s been an only child.”

“I wonder if he’s going to go through a little period where he’s not the center of attention, but I think he’s so well-adjusted that it’ll be cool,” says Morgan. “And as long as the baby doesn’t steal his LEGOs.”