Trump suggests 'a rating system' for movies and video games to curb youth violence

As the gun-control debate rages on in the wake of the fatal shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, President Trump is placing some of the blame for youth violence on the internet, movies, and video games.

During a White House meeting on school safety Thursday, Trump voiced concern over the level of violence in media, suggesting “something” might need to be done.

“We have to look at the internet because a lot of bad things are happening to young kids and young minds and their minds are being formed, and we have to do something about maybe what they’re seeing and how they’re seeing it,” he said. “And also video games. I’m hearing more and more people say the level of violence on video games is really shaping young people’s thoughts. And you go the further step, and that’s the movies. You see these movies, and they’re so violent. And yet a kid is able to see the movie if sex isn’t involved, but killing is involved, and maybe they have to put a rating system for that.”

Trump did not acknowledge that in the U.S., movies and video games are already issued ratings based on their violence, language, and mature content, with the Motion Picture Association of America and the Entertainment Software Rating Board having the ability to place restrictions on products that aren’t deemed appropriate for viewing or purchase by those under 17 years of age.

Trump added, “The fact is that you’re having movies come out that are so violent, with the killing and everything else, that maybe that’s another thing that we’re going to have to discuss.”

