Josh Gad sent his support and love to his family friend Max Schachter after the bereaved father read a poem by his son Alex, who was killed in the Parkland, Fla. school shooting.

The Frozen actor, 36, tweeted about his friend Max after the latter appeared on CNN’s televised town hall on Wednesday night to read the poem his 14-year-old son penned two weeks before his death at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Gad tweeted, “Watching our family friend #maxschachter read his son Alex’s poem tonight is almost too much for me to bear. Max, we are all with you. We love you. Your strength is incredible. Your son’s poetry is light in this darkness. #alexschachter”

Alex’s poem was written as a free verse and went as follows, “Life is like a roller coaster/it has some ups and down/sometimes you can take it slow or very fast/ it may be hard to breathe at times/but you have to push yourself and keep going.”

“Your bar is your safety/it’s like your family and friends/You hold on tight and you don’t let go/But sometimes you might throw your hands up/Because your friends and family will always be with you,” Alex’s poem continued.

“Just like that bar keeping you safe at all times/ it may be too much for you at times/the twists, the turns, the upside downs/But you get back up/you keep chugging along/ eventually it comes to a stop/you won’t know when or how/but you will know that’ll be the time to get off and start anew/Life is like a roller coaster.”

Last week, Gad expressed his grief for Alex’s death on Twitter, writing that he was “angry” and “sad” as he called for stricter gun laws.

“I am so angry tonight. I am so sad. I’m putting my phone down because we are debating sensible gun laws again,” he tweeted last week. “A child of one of our friend’s has a bullet in his chest & is critical condition because a 19 year old had access to a military weapon. Pretend it’s normal. It’s not.”

The next morning, he revealed that Alex had passed away from his injuries.

“Last night, I received a text while I slept that our friend’s son passed away from his gun shot wound. My grief for this family and the many others knows no bounds. I’m so sorry this happened,” he tweeted.

Gad then called out political leaders for their lack of action when it comes to gun control.

“I’m so sorry our leaders are worthless,” he continued. “I’m so sorry we are bound to repeat this again.”

The shooting took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland around dismissal time. Seventeen students and educators were allegedly killed by a 19-year-old former student.

On Wednesday night, several students and parents of those killed in the mass shooting attended the town hall to speak to their representatives about gun reform.