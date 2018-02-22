Hamilton star joins Jesus Christ Superstar Live as Judas

Jesus Christ Superstar Live has found its Judas.

Tony Award-winning producer and Hamilton alum Brandon Victor Dixon will star as the infamous, traitorous apostle in NBC’s live musical, the network announced Thursday. In the press release, Judas is described as “an apostle of Jesus who has concerns for the poor and the consequences of Jesus’s popularity.”

Dixon, who most recently starred as Aaron Burr in Hamilton and currently appears on Starz’s Power, won a Tony in 2014 as a producer of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, which nabbed the trophy for Best Revival of a Musical. He’s been nominated twice in the past, for Best Featured Actor in a Musical in The Color Purple in 2006 and for the same category in 2016 for his work in Shuffle Along.

Along with Dixon’s casting, NBC announced the additions of Tony nominee Ben Daniels (Les Liaisons Dangereuses) as Pontius Pilate, Tony nominee Norm Lewis (The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, ABC’s Scandal) as Caiaphas, Jason Tam (Les Miserables) as Peter, Jin Ha (M. Butterfly) as Annas, and Swedish rock star Erik Gronwall as Simon Zealotes. They join the previously announced John Legend as Jesus Christ, Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene, and Alice Cooper as King Herod.

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, a concert staging of the iconic rock opera in front of a live audience at the Marcy Armory in Brooklyn, New York, is set to air on Easter Sunday, April 1.