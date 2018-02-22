The Crown star Claire Foy separates from her husband after 4 years of marriage

Claire Foy has separated from her husband after four years of marriage.

The 33-year-old Crown actress, who plays the role of Queen Elizabeth on the Netflix drama, confirmed her separation from Stephen Campbell Moore in a joint statement to Metro.Co.UK.

“We have separated and have been for some time,” reads the statement. “We do however continue as great friends with the utmost respect for one another.” A rep for Foy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The couple wed in 2014 and welcomed one child over the course of their marriage: 2-year-old daughter Ivy Rose, born in February 2015.

News of their separation comes on the heels of Campbell Moore revealing in an interview with The Sun that at the end of 2016, doctors found a tumor on his pituitary gland, which is located at the base of his brain.

Fortunately, the tumor was benign but still required surgery, which he underwent in the summer of 2017.

Foy faced her own health troubles in her youth. At the age of 17, she had a tumor in her eye which was benign.

“It was horrible and debilitating, but it made me realize that I needed to grab the life I wanted,” she told the outlet.

Despite her fear, she said it was the tumor that made her realize she wanted to study acting. The actress underwent non-invasive surgery to remove it and calls herself “lucky to have a face.”

Foy — who won the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role in The Crown — is now preparing for her role in First Man as Janet Armstrong, the wife of Neal Armstrong (Ryan Gosling). She will also play Lisbeth Salander in the upcoming The Girl in the Spider’s Web.