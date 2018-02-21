Ryan Reynolds, father, husband, actor, producer, and superhero, is now the proud owner of a Portland-based liquor company, Aviation Gin. The company announced its new boss on Wednesday via Twitter, followed by a humorous tweet from the man behind Deadpool‘s mask.

“In the long and in no way disastrous marriage of showbiz and alcohol, so happy to announce I’m the proud owner of a gin company… @AviationGin,” he wrote.

In an official statement, he also noted, “If you think all gin tastes the same, you’d be mistaken. Aviation is in a completely different league and I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of the company.”

According to Aviation Gin, the actor will play an “active role in the day-to-day business” of the liquor company, overseeing creative direction “as part of his mission to introduce the world to the great taste of Aviation.”

“Ryan has worked tirelessly to create some of the world’s most iconic media properties and will bring that drive and creativity to sharing Aviation with the world,” said CEO of Davos Brands, Andrew T. Chrisomalis.

The actor also shared a photo of himself holding a bottle of gin accompanied by an ironic caption: “I own nothing in this photo. Except that gin company.”

Football player Joe Montana was an early investor in Aviation Gin — he backed the company in 2013 — but since Davos’ acquisition of the brand in 2015, he no longer holds a stake in the company.

Reynolds stars as Wade Wilson as the fan favorite hero Deadpool, Deadpool 2 hits theaters May 18.