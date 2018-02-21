Miley and Noah Cyrus meet Paolo from The Lizzie McGuire Movie in an unexpected Disney crossover

Hey now, hey now: It turns out the Cyrus sisters are Lizzie McGuire fans like the rest of us!

Over the weekend, Noah Cyrus shared a picture of herself, sister Miley, and Yani Gellman, a.k.a. Paolo from The Lizzie McGuire Movie. (Gellman has also had roles on Pretty Little Liars and iZombie.)

The sisters posed for multiple photos with the pop star impostor, including a snap of them giving him sweet smooches. Noah posted the pics on Instagram with the caption, “Sing to me Paolo,” the famous line Lizzie’s doppelganger Isabella delivers in the movie.

Sing to me Paolo @yanigellman @mileycyrus A post shared by NC (@noahcyrus) on Feb 17, 2018 at 7:53pm PST

Noah and Miley, who also famously got her start on the Disney Channel with Hannah Montana, continued to fangirl by posting a rendition of The Lizzie McGuire Movie theme song, “What Dreams Are Made Of,” as an Instagram story. Have you ever seen such a beautiful sight?

📸Instagram Story video of @noahcyrus and @MileyCyrus singing "What Dreams Are Made Of", by @HilaryDuff, from The Lizzie McGuire Movie pic.twitter.com/Fni1D9hxY9 — Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) February 18, 2018

Earlier this month, Noah Cyrus released her latest single, “We Are…” featuring MØ. Miley recently hit the Grammys stage with Elton John to perform his famous hit “Tiny Dancer.”