Celebrities applaud Parkland students' activism: 'Beyond inspirational'

After the Florida legislature’s refusal on Tuesday to consider a ban on assault rifles, celebrities including Ben Platt, Judd Apatow, Jenna Fischer, and Nick Offerman are applauding the efforts of student activists from Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — where 17 people, including students and adults, were killed and several others injured in a shooting last week — pushing them to not give up.

“Seeing these incredible high school students speaking out and taking immediate action for gun control is the only truly encouraging thing I’ve seen in this country since that time we had a real president,” Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Platt wrote on Twitter, while Offerman said in refusing to do anything about guns, legislators also “voted to be replaced.”

“In the days since last Thursday’s shooting, many of the surviving students have spoken up on behalf of their murdered friends and classmates to argue fiercely for stronger gun control laws. Aside from spreading their message via news networks and social media, several students took a seven-hour bus ride to the Florida state capitol in Tallahassee this week, where they hoped to implore lawmakers to consider legislation that could prevent a similar incident from happening again.

In addition to watching their hopes get dashed by lawmakers, the Parkland students have also had to deal with right-wing smears from news sites and political officials alike. Conspiracy theorists, including one Florida lawmaker’s aide, have claimed the students are “crisis actors,” or people who have been hired to simulate a shooting that never actually occurred just so they can promote gun control laws. (That aide was fired.)

Sympathetic celebrities pushed back against this fear-mongering, defending the students’ integrity and encouraging their activism.

Check out a selection of such tweets below.

Seeing these incredible high school students speaking out and taking immediate action for gun control is the only truly encouraging thing I’ve seen in this country since that time we had a real president. KEEP GOING. WE LOVE YOU. — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) February 21, 2018

Watching these high schoolers speak about gun reform is beyond inspirational. This generation is a powerful one. I'm with you. I will vote. And soon, you will too. You will be the change. I know it. #keepgoing #NeverAgain — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) February 21, 2018

What the fuck is it going to take you dipshits? You just voted to be replaced. #LoveToParkland https://t.co/gWL2z0X6m6 — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) February 21, 2018

Dear Student Activists From Stoneman Douglas, Keep doing what you’re doing. The fact the the right wing “media” is attacking you means what you’re doing is working. We are standing by your side. With Love, Support and Appreciation, Me — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 21, 2018

I love how people are saying these kids are actors. Have you *seen* a high school play? — Rachel Dratch (@TheRealDratch) February 21, 2018

Why is it surprising to the @gop that young people whose friends were murdered would choose to do something positive and try to prevent it from happening to others? These people have no souls. https://t.co/OBZKjDxTW8 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 20, 2018

A teenager speaks more eloquently, forcefully and honestly than any craven, gutless politician https://t.co/rR1BmXT3cE — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) February 18, 2018

CONSPIRACY THEORY: Teenagers are a vastly misunderstood population with some incredibly reasonable ideas. — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) February 21, 2018

There is some 1998 convention-level Obama shit happening with the speeches these #ParklandStudents are delivering right now. Wow. Stunning. #NeverAgain. #MarchForOurLives. — Julie Plec (@julieplec) February 21, 2018

This morning sums up the alt-right perfectly: grieving the loss of fake bot followers due to the #TwitterLockOut while calling the #ParklandStudents who lost actual friends "The Parkland Puppets." They are truly in the Upside-Down. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 21, 2018