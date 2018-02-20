Royalty meets fashion royalty!

Queen Elizabeth made a surprise appearance during London Fashion Week on Tuesday, sitting front and center next to none other than Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

The Queen stepped up her own fashion game, wearing a pale blue wool tweed dress and jacket embellished with tiny aquamarine Swarovski crystals by Angela Kelly. She even added a pair of black gloves to her look. Wintour had on her signature shades and a floral dress as she sat next to the monarch.

The pair were seen chatting before the Richard Quinn show began. And in true royal form, the Queen even received a comfy cushion to sit on!

A London Fashion Week front row with a difference today #lfw pic.twitter.com/coq7Xl1IPj — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) February 20, 2018

The monarch was on hand to present the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. The special award, initiated in recognition of the role the fashion industry plays in society and diplomacy, will be awarded annually to an emerging British fashion designer who shows exceptional talent and originality, while demonstrating value to the community and/or strong sustainable policies, according to the palace.

Queen Elizabeth isn’t the only royal supporting London Fashion Week. On Monday, Kate Middleton and Sophie, Countess of Wessex co-hosted the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange reception at Buckingham Palace.