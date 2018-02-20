George and Amal Clooney donate $500,000 to march for gun control in name of twins Ella and Alexander

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are adding their support for the survivors of the Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting.

The couple announced they are making a donation to the upcoming “March for Our Lives” event in the name of their 8-month-old twins Ella and Alexander — and their family will attend. George also praised the survivors of the Florida school shooting for their bravery in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School,” he said. “Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating $500,000 to help pay for this groundbreaking event.”

He added, “Our children’s lives depend on it.”

Five teenagers who survived the school shooting in Florida, which left 17 people dead, announced that on March 24 there will be a march in Washington, D.C. to call for stricter gun laws.

Students David Hogg, Alex Wind, Cameron Kasky, Jacqueline Coren, and Emma Gonzalez — who made an impassioned speech at a rally in Fort Lauderdale, shaming lawmakers for taking money from the NRA over the weekend — detailed their plans for the “March For Our Lives” on CBS’ Face the Nation.

“What we’re trying to do here [with] ‘March For Our Lives’ is say, the adult politicians have been playing around while my generation has been losing our lives,” said Kasky, an 11th grader at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“At the end of the day, this isn’t a red and blue thing. This isn’t Democrats or Republicans. This is about everybody and how we are begging for our lives,” he added. “We need to make real change here and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

This isn’t the only sizable donation the new parents have made recently. The actor and his lawyer wife teamed up with Southern Poverty Law Center through the Clooney Foundation for Justice last August to donate $1 million after the deadly Charlottesville, Virginia white supremacist rally. George condemned bigotry in a statement released to PEOPLE at the time.

“Amal and I wanted to add our voice (and financial assistance) to the ongoing fight for equality,” George said. “There are no two sides to bigotry and hate.”