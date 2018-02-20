Colton Haynes reveals his mother will die without a new liver

Colton Haynes shared some devastating news with his fans on Tuesday.

The Arrow actor, 29, revealed his mother, Dana Haynes, has advanced cirrhosis of the liver and is in kidney failure. Without a new liver, Dana’s condition is terminal.

Despite receiving the heartbreaking news, the actor said his mother chose to face it head on and “laugh.”

“My mom, Dana, always loves to laugh. Even when her liver & kidney doctors gave us the worst news you could get, my mom looked at us and said, “The best thing to do in these situations is to laugh.” She then chuckled so loud you could hear it to the other end of the hospital,” Haynes wrote in the caption.

He continued, “That’s my mom. Shes funny, bull headed, & strong. My mom has been in and out of the hospital since January. After multiple tests we found out she actually has advanced cirrhosis of the liver & kidney failure.”

Haynes’ rep told PEOPLE the actor would not commenting further on his mom’s condition, other than what he said in his social media post.

While her diagnosis would be cured with a liver transplant, Haynes said “she doesn’t have that much time to wait for a new liver.”

“The doctors suggested that we now focus on my mother’s quality of life rather than quantity of life,” he wrote. “It’s heartbreaking. My strong mother has always been the anchor of this family and our best friend. Now we’re being forced to say goodbye to her.”

The former Teen Wolf actor has been focused on making his mother comfortable, including arranging in-home hospice care with visits from a nurse on “a ‘need be’ basis.”

“A personal in-home nurse that can be there 24/7, however, is not covered and would need to be paid out of pocket,” Haynes wrote. “My siblings and family are spread out around the country and world. We’ve been taking turns flying out when we can to help but it’s not enough.”

Haynes said his brother, Clinton Haynes, had set up a GoFundMe page to pay for any out of pocket costs.

“The gofundme goal has been reached to pay for Amity Home Care in Hemet California! Now that the goal has been reached…every single penny we raise over the goal from today on will be donated to the American Liver Foundation to help others who are going through this horrible disease. It would mean the world to my family & I if we could make a massive donation to this incredible organization. Thank y’all for listening & sending all the love to my beautiful momma. Donation link in my bio ❤❤❤,” Haynes wrote.

His friend, Serena Williams, pledged to support him, leaving a comment, “Love you bro. You are so awesome to talk about this. Donating now. Love you.”

Former Pretty Little Liars actor Tyler Blackburn also left a comment, writing, “Colton. You and your family are in my thoughts. Sending love,” alongside a heart emoji.

Haynes married Four Seasons artistic director Jeff Leatham in October, with his mother walking him down the aisle.