SNL alum Colin Quinn recovering after suffering heart attack on Valentine's Day

Colin Quinn is thanking his friends and fans for wishing him well as he continues to recover after suffering a heart attack last week.

With his trademark sense of humor, the Saturday Night Live alum, 58, broke the news on Feb. 14 with a series of social media posts.

“My heart broke on Valentines Day. Literally,” he tweeted. “I am currently doing well although if I dropped dead you would see a funeral like al Capone!”

“I guess this heart attack has really made me reflect,” he added. “You know, we aren’t guaranteed tomorrow, or u really think about it.”

A rep for Quinn tells PEOPLE the actor is “doing great.” On Monday, he continued to crack jokes about his health emergency as he thanked everyone for all the messages that had been sent his way.

“Thanks for all the kind words and support,” he tweeted. “Starting a list of those who didn’t ‘check in’ yet. Guarantee they’ll regret the day they didn’t wish me well on the road to recovery.”

“A heart attack is a serious thing. When it happens to a celeb let’s double the importance,” he joked. “I understand some people wish me dead, it’s human. I feel that way about plenty of people myself. But there’s ways of doing things. ‘Keep up appearances’ as they say.”

The comedian, who starred in Trainwreck alongside Amy Schumer, also thanked the staff of Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City for saving “a great man’s life.”

“They realized they had a precious jewel of comedy in their hands,” he quipped.

Following the health scare, Quinn announced he would be rescheduling a series of planned concerts in Florida.

“My heart goes out to all the people who bought tickets to my show. Literally. My heart went out,” he said in a statement, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “I know you people are still mad that I postponed the show even though I had a heart attack. I felt the same way when I bought Lou Reed tickets last year. I will reschedule once you tell me which weekends are best for you.”