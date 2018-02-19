Kate Middleton faces backlash by skipping all-black Time's Up dress code at BAFTAs

Red carpet royals!

Prince William and Kate Middleton hit the red carpet for the second year in a row at the annual BAFTA Awards (the British equivalent of the Oscars) on Sunday.

And all eyes were on Kate — who is seven months pregnant — as royal watchers were eager to see her dress choice for the evening, which turned out to be a deep green cap-sleeved gown by Jenny Packham. The dress featured a black sash underneath her bust, which accentuated her baby bump. She accessorized with emerald jewelry, suede Prada heels, and a black clutch. The expectant mom wore her hair in perfectly tousled curls.

Similar to the Golden Globes in January, attendees of this year’s BAFTA Awards were encouraged to wear black in support of the Time’s Up initiative, which stands against harassment, assault, and mistreatment of women. The initiative also started a legal defense fund to provide monetary support to those who wish to take legal action.

Many of the celebrities participated, including Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lawrence.

At last year’s dress code-free BAFTAs, Kate wore a black patterned off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown that would have fit perfectly with this year’s dress code.

The royal family tends to stay away from anything political — they don’t even vote. Although the Time’s Up fight to end the harassment, assault, and mistreatment of women in the workplace is not aligned with any political party, it’s still more of a public stand than the royals typically take on hot-button issues.

Some, still, charged online that Kate should have participated.

Wrote one Twitter user, “Disappointed in #KateMiddleton #DuchessofCambridge not wearing black to the #EEBAFTAs It’s not a political thing. It’s a woman thing!”

I know the Royals aren’t supposed to get involved with “protests” or anything… but would it really have been THAT bad for Kate Middleton to wear black??? #BAFTAs2018 — Rachel McGrath (@RachelMcGrath) February 18, 2018

Kate has made a point to support women’s issues in her royal work around mental health and motherhood.

“Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience,” she said in a speech last year. “However, at times it has also been a huge challenge. Even for me who has support at home that most mothers do not.”

Kate and Prince William, who is the president of BAFTA, met with representatives, including BAFTA Chief Executive Amanda Berry, and watched the star-studded ceremony from the front row at the Royal Albert Hall. William is also on hand to present the Fellowship award — the ceremony’s highest accolade — to director Sir Ridley Scott.