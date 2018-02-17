Sally Field is trying to get Adam Rippon to date her son

Sally Field is taking on a new role: social media matchmaker.

The star of Hello, My Name Is Dorris tried giving her son, Sam Greisman, some advice on his “Olympic crush,” figure skater Adam Rippon. When he wasn’t moving fast enough, Field then took matters into her own hands by connecting them on Twitter.

“Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush,” Greisman tweeted with a screenshot of their text message conversation. “Sam… he’s insanely pretty. Find a way,” Field had written to him.

Field found a way when she tagged Rippon to her son’s tweet.

Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush. pic.twitter.com/shYCXwNOMf — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 17, 2018

Rippon, the fist openly gay figure skater to compete at the Olympics, quickly became a fan favorite of the Winter Games as he performed to music by Coldplay (and, back in December, to Rihanna), attributed his athletic prowess to “witchcraft,” and threw shade at Vice President Mike Pence.

Rippon has yet to reply on social media to Field’s tweet, but Greisman definitely saw it. “Yikes,” he wrote.

Yikes. — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 17, 2018

Field, a longtime supporter of LGBTQ rights, considered raising a gay son to be “one of the great privileges” of her life, as she put it in a 2014 open letter (via IndieWire). “Sam is my youngest son, by 18 years, and he’s gay. To that, I say: So what?” Field recalled.

Speaking on EW Radio in 2016, the actress said, “What horrifies me is that there are parents who so disapprove, who are so brainwashed to think that this is something out of the Bible or ungodly or against nature. It’s not against nature if nature has actually done this. Sam was always Sam, this wonderful human that he is, from the time he was born.”