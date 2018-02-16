Kanye West deactivates Instagram (again!) hours after Valentine's Day ode to wife Kim Kardashian West

Less than a day after returning to Instagram, Kanye West is gone again.

The rapper, 40, resurfaced on the social media site Wednesday, posting a prolific nine-hour long Valentine’s Day ode to wife Kim Kardashian West, but by Thursday evening his account had been deactivated.

West made good use of his return — his first time back on the platform since May 2017 — by posting over 50 photos of his favorite Hollywood couples. The array of vintage photos featured mostly failed high-profile relationships with a few longstanding romances sprinkled in, including Barack and Michelle Obama, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi and David and Victoria Beckham.

The Grammy winner, who kicked off his posting spree with a handwritten note reading, “Happy Valentine’s Day Babe,” ended his tribute with two photos of himself and his wife, captioning the portraits as simply “Kimye.”

While his Valentine’s Day paean was artistic, Kardashian West’s romantic gesture was more straightforward.

“I love you to infinity! Happy Valentine’s Day!!!” the reality star, 37, captioned a paparazzi photo of the two from their trip to Paris in March 2015.

The holiday — which the pair celebrated with a dinner at mom Kris Jenner’s home — comes at a special time for the couple: They recently welcomed their third child, a daughter named Chicago, who arrived Jan. 15 via surrogate.

“Kanye says that his children have saved his life,” a source said in January. “This one, in particular, came along after a very dark time. He’s so in love with his kids.”