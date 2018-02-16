Jennifer Lawrence says she was 'sobbing' at Amy Schumer's wedding: 'It was beautiful'

Jennifer Lawrence couldn’t hold back the tears at Amy Schumer’s surprise wedding.

“It was beautiful. It was very sudden, but it was, I was sobbing the whole [time],” the actress, 27, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, while promoting her new film Red Sparrow.

“His vows were stunning,” Lawrence continued. “It’s when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn’t be happier for them.”

The actress, who was photographed smiling and dancing at the reception, added that she suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction. “Notice my shirt was accidentally undone the whole time,” she said. “In every wedding photo, all of my buttons were undone. It looks like I was like, ‘Oh, you thought this was going to be about you?’ “

Schumer and chef Fischer tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu, California, on Tuesday, exchanging vows in front of about 80 people, including Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Larry David and David Spade.

Just hours after the news broke on Thursday, the Trainwreck star posted a few photos from their intimate nuptials, showing the pair holding hands and gazing into each other’s eyes and walking down the aisle for the first time as husband and wife.

Schumer also shared a sweet snap with Lawrence, one of her closest friends. In another photo, the Oscar winner can be seen with tissues in her hand during the ceremony.

In the photo, the comedian (wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress she picked out just days before) was all smiles as Lawrence stood by her side and planted a kiss on her forehead.

Fischer lives on Beetlebung Farm in Martha’s Vineyard, where he grew up and wrote the James Beard Award-winning Beetlebung Farm Cookbook. His restaurant Beach Plum was touted by Esquire magazine in 2013 as a favorite of Barack and Michelle Obama.

Schumer previously split from Ben Hanisch in May of last year. The two were together for over a year and met on a dating app around November 2015.